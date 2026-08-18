Will Starbucks Let You Buy Bottles Of Its Pumpkin Spice Latte Syrup?

"Often imitated, never duplicated" sums up Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice latte, and it's that dang Pumpkin Spice sauce (Starbucks refers to it as sauce rather than a syrup) the global coffee chain uses in several of its beloved seasonal beverages that deserves all the credit. When added to the latte, the beverage is really unlike any other on the market — even compared to Starbucks' current rival chain, Tim Horton's — striking the perfect balance between sweet, rich, creamy, and just the right amount of warming spices.

If you are a fan of what it brings to your cup, you may have wondered if you can just buy a bottle of sauce to enjoy wherever and whenever the time calls for a few pumps of its goodness. Unfortunately, it's not for sale. You can't ask a barista to charge you for a cup's worth of sauce, and don't even think of pleading with your friend who's a Starbucks barista to sneak you a bottle, as it could jeopardize their job. That's right — Starbucks Partners (employees) say they can face termination if caught supplying others, or themselves, with bottles of Pumpkin Spice sauce.

There are a few reasons why bottles of pumpkin spice sauce are off-limits, according to Starbucks Partners on Reddit. One of the most commonly stated is that seasonal flavors come in a finite supply — and God forbid if any customer is denied Pumpkin Spice sauce in their beverage because all the bottles had been snatched up by PSL fans. Fall would be canceled.