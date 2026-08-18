Forget Ketchup Or Mustard: This Is The Hands-Down Best Grilled Cheese Condiment

Grilled cheese is a staple of the sandwich canon, and for good reason. It's gooey, toasty, and easy to whip up with a few simple ingredients — and there are so many ways to upgrade basic grilled cheese to meet any taste. As with all beloved comfort food, which ingredients and techniques make the best version are the subject of debate. But when it comes to superlative grilled cheese condiments, there's a strong case to be made for one creamy sauce as the hands-down winner: Kewpie mayonnaise.

It's no secret that mayo's high smoke point and spreadability make it your golden ticket to a perfectly even and toasty grilled cheese crust, but this different variation of mayonnaise from Japan takes things to another level. Kewpie differs from standard American mayo because it has rice vinegar, egg yolks instead of whole eggs, and monosodium glutamate (also known as MSG, which is no longer the bad guy). This gives it a sweeter taste, an extra-velvety texture, and a punch of savory flavor — attributes that really shine in a grilled cheese sandwich. Kewpie's rich combination of egg and oil enhances browning, while the sweet, acidic, and umami flavors pair beautifully with melty cheese and toasty bread.