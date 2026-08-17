This Olive Garden Sister Restaurant Has Been Serving Up Tex-Mex Since 1982

You probably think of Olive Garden as a standalone concept, but in reality it's part of a handful of brands owned by its parent company, Darden Restaurants. Olive Garden easily has the strongest brand recognition, but one of its many sibling restaurants is of a totally different genre: Tex-Mex. And that would be a chain called Chuy's.

If you don't have one near you, that's because Chuy's only exists in 15 states. It was founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, and the menu features Tex-Mex staples like queso dip, enchiladas, fajitas, and handmade tortillas as well as nine made-from-scratch sauces. There's even an homage to Elvis Presley on its menu in the form of The King's Memorial Combo, which features three different types of enchiladas.

Chuy's certainly has its own visual personality. Whereas every Olive Garden tends to have a uniform look, Chuy's has varying design aesthetics. The brand deliberately chooses to make each location look unique by adding different visual touches to the space. And if you're not terribly familiar with Tex-Mex cuisine, it has a fusion style all its own (here are 11 Tex-Mex dishes to try if you need a quick intro).