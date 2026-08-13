Review: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Won't Terrify Your Taste Buds And That's Not A Bad Thing
August no longer means it's the end of the summer, nor the cusp of fall — it basically means it's time to scare up some business in honor of Halloween. Cheetos loves providing eaters with a variety of snacks with Flamin' Hot spices and unique flavors, and for 2026, it's attempting to raise the temperature with a brand new Cheetos Puffs innovation: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat.
Anytime I hear the word "phantom," I think of a Scooby Doo bad guy, or that first "Star Wars" prequel that ended up being laughable. Cheetos is hoping to redefine the word with a sneaky snack that not only heats things up, but also adds tingling and numbing to the equation. Not sure if you've ever encountered food flavors with Sichuan pepper, but Cheetos is apparently borrowing its properties and infusing it into these Sweet Phantom Heat-ers. And according to its bag this flavor was co-dreamed up by horror production company Blumhouse. Not exactly sure what that means. Does Cheetos get a turn next to write a script for the next Blumhouse feature film?
Anyhow, the real question is: Are Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat an absolute treat, nothing but a trick, or somewhere in between? The Takeout took out a bag for size to see where the truth lies. Now the truth can be revealed in this perhaps mind-and-mouth-numbing chew and review.
Methodology
In advance of their debut on shelves, the fine folks at Frito-Lay sent over a brand new bag of Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs for taste testing purposes. These new Cheetos were taste tested by me and three other snack enthusiasts.
While I took into consideration everyone's burning opinions on this new snack, ultimately, this chew and review is a summation of my own personal tastes and thoughts. I also factored in my previous experiences with Cheetos, spiced snacks, phantoms, and my overall impressions of this new snack item. The criteria considered for this review were flavor, presentation, texture, familiarity, originality, uniqueness, and, ultimately, whether this is something worth your time and dime.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Taste test: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat
The bag of Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs could easily pass for a slasher movie poster. The always sunglasses-sporting Chester Cheetah lurked in the background, like some sort of creep, and both the Cheetos logo and "Sweet Phantom Heat" flavor name looked like they were written in flamin' hot blood. The only text that truly popped on the bag was "the flavor of fear," basically acting as a warning of things to come.
Are snacks supposed to be scary? Was a can of worms going to jump in my face when I opened the bag? The puffs themselves posed no threat to the eyes. They have a striking crispy burnt orange coating, and below the surface, a more familiar bright orange skin. There was indeed some Cheetle residue left behind, but it didn't leave a complete mess on my fingertips.
I started my taste test with a simple lick, and even though "sweet" was a part of its flavor name, I wasn't expecting it to actually be sweet. A dash of heat followed at the end, but the sweetness was inescapable. Taking a bite brought the flavor more into focus. One tester felt it tasted like a churro, and another hit the nail on the head — it was more akin to Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The spice rang true at the tail end of each bite, and left behind a touch of numbness on both my lips and gums. As usual, the Cheetos puffs were firm, and provided a nice airy texture when crunched between my teeth.
Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat — ghostly good or ghastly?
My first round of taste testing Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat involved trying to unlock the mystery of the flavor. While it didn't exactly go hardcore like some Sichuan cooking I've encountered, it did pack a nice enough dash of numbness from the Sichuan peppers. I took a break from them and circled back a few hours later for another tasting session. Knowing the flavor profile, I was now free to enjoy it as a snack. Yes, the flavor is a bit gimmicky, but it was one I happily kept reaching for more. Also, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch burps that followed brought a smile to my face.
Don't believe everything you read, as there's nothing to fear whatsoever with this flavor. A better slogan imprinted on the bag for Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat would have been, "The Flavor of Fun." Fun can come in a lot of different forms, and one form I never expected it to take was spiced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheetos Puffs with a nub of numbness. If that doesn't sound fun, curious, or even somewhat appetizing, just stick with normal Cheetos and move on with your life. For you adventurous eaters out there, dive right in and enjoy the ride. The only thing scary here is how scary good they are. Maybe I should try them next in milk.
How to buy and try Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat
Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Puffs are hitting nationwide grocery stores, convenience stores, and other brick-and-mortar and online retailers by August 31, 2026. They will remain available to purchase for a limited time only, and while supplies last. A three-pack bundle will also be available for purchase on Frito-Lay's shop on TikTok Shop.
These snacks will be available in two sizes — 2 ½-ounce and 8-ounce bags. Prices will vary by retailer, but the smaller bag has been listed for sale at $2.99 and $4.04 for the larger one. Based on the best by date imprinted on the bag, these spicy snacks should be good to go for at least three months.
Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat nutritional information
A single serving size of Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat is around 13 pieces, or about 28 grams. That nets an eater 160 calories, 10 grams of total fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, 150 milligrams of sodium, 16 grams of total carbohydrate, less than 1 gram of dietary fiber, 3 grams of total sugars including 3 grams of added sugars, and 1 gram of protein. It also pitches in 20 milligrams of calcium, 0.8 milligrams of iron, and 40 milligrams of potassium.
Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat includes such ingredients as enriched corn meal, vegetable oil, sugar, brown sugar, and less than 2% of cinnamon, red pepper, buttermilk, molasses, baking soda, salt, citric acid, natural flavors, gum acacia, and vegetable juice and paprika extract for color. The only allergen in these snacks is milk.