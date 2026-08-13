Review: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat Won't Terrify Your Taste Buds And That's Not A Bad Thing

August no longer means it's the end of the summer, nor the cusp of fall — it basically means it's time to scare up some business in honor of Halloween. Cheetos loves providing eaters with a variety of snacks with Flamin' Hot spices and unique flavors, and for 2026, it's attempting to raise the temperature with a brand new Cheetos Puffs innovation: Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat.

Anytime I hear the word "phantom," I think of a Scooby Doo bad guy, or that first "Star Wars" prequel that ended up being laughable. Cheetos is hoping to redefine the word with a sneaky snack that not only heats things up, but also adds tingling and numbing to the equation. Not sure if you've ever encountered food flavors with Sichuan pepper, but Cheetos is apparently borrowing its properties and infusing it into these Sweet Phantom Heat-ers. And according to its bag this flavor was co-dreamed up by horror production company Blumhouse. Not exactly sure what that means. Does Cheetos get a turn next to write a script for the next Blumhouse feature film?

Anyhow, the real question is: Are Cheetos Sweet Phantom Heat an absolute treat, nothing but a trick, or somewhere in between? The Takeout took out a bag for size to see where the truth lies. Now the truth can be revealed in this perhaps mind-and-mouth-numbing chew and review.