Adults Will Be Running To Collect This New McDonald's Happy Meal Toy — 'I Need Them All!'

Starting August 18, McDonald's is releasing a new Happy Meal that'll be sure to have adult enthusiasts (and kids, naturally) sprinting for the nearest drive-thru. It's releasing a mashup of Hello Kitty and Godzilla figures, featuring characters like Hello Kitty and Pompompurin wearing costumes resembling Godzilla and several of its longtime movie friends and foes. Of course, the internet is delighted by this fact, and commenters are ready to order plenty of Happy Meals.

On food influencer @markie_devo's post on Instagram, the comments from viewers include, "I need them allllll!!!" and "Little girl me and adult me are doing backflips lol." At the moment of this writing, the company hasn't announced what food items are going to be included, so it's a toss-up whether or not you'll be getting adult-sized Big Macs or a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. For avid collectors of both venerable franchises, you'll want to note that McDonald's is offering eight costumed characters in total: Hello Kitty as Godzilla, Kuromi as Mechagodzilla, Melody as Mothra, Keroppi as King Ghidorah, Pompom as Gigan, Batz as Rodan, Chocolate as SpaceGodzilla, and Coinnamaroll as Destroya. (Phew.)