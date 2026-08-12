Adults Will Be Running To Collect This New McDonald's Happy Meal Toy — 'I Need Them All!'
Starting August 18, McDonald's is releasing a new Happy Meal that'll be sure to have adult enthusiasts (and kids, naturally) sprinting for the nearest drive-thru. It's releasing a mashup of Hello Kitty and Godzilla figures, featuring characters like Hello Kitty and Pompompurin wearing costumes resembling Godzilla and several of its longtime movie friends and foes. Of course, the internet is delighted by this fact, and commenters are ready to order plenty of Happy Meals.
On food influencer @markie_devo's post on Instagram, the comments from viewers include, "I need them allllll!!!" and "Little girl me and adult me are doing backflips lol." At the moment of this writing, the company hasn't announced what food items are going to be included, so it's a toss-up whether or not you'll be getting adult-sized Big Macs or a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. For avid collectors of both venerable franchises, you'll want to note that McDonald's is offering eight costumed characters in total: Hello Kitty as Godzilla, Kuromi as Mechagodzilla, Melody as Mothra, Keroppi as King Ghidorah, Pompom as Gigan, Batz as Rodan, Chocolate as SpaceGodzilla, and Coinnamaroll as Destroya. (Phew.)
The most recent McDonald's toy was inspired by this global Kpop sensation
The prior McDonald's Happy Meal experience involved another cartoony collection, BT21, which was a collaboration between K-Pop superstars BTS (which has done previous meals with McDonald's) and virtual commerce platform LINE FRIENDS. These were a set of little figurines with outer space and BTS themes that were released in mid-July. Another past BTS collectible set featured small versions of each BTS singer in a collaboration with TinyTAN.
Hello Kitty and crew have a long connection with food collaborations; we've previously explored experiences like the Gudetama Cafe (which featured Sanrio's "lazy egg" character), and it's hard to ignore branded popular products like ice cream bars like the Hello Kitty Popsicle frozen confection bars. So the newest Hello Kitty x Godzilla McDonald's collab is less about the food, and more focused the cheerful characters you want to display on your home shelves. One can only wonder what a Hello Kitty Quarter Pounder might resemble; the only thing we'd know for sure is that it'd somehow be pastel-colored, and definitely have a Hello Kitty face stamped on top.