IHOP's New Fall-Inspired Breakfast Tacos Might Surprise You

First, there was Christmas in July. Now, pumpkin spice season starts in August. As all the plastic jack-o'-lanterns, black cat throw pillows, and ghostly garlands hit the shops some three months before Halloween, a vast array of pumpkin-flavored treats will begin appearing in coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets as well. Take IHOP, for instance. According to an Instagram post from food influencer @markie_devo, everyone's favorite pancake chain is rolling out its fall menu on August 24, and top on the list are the new Pumpkin Cheesecake Pancake Tacos.

With three tacos per order, this autumnal innovation consists of pumpkin spice pancakes folded over like tacos, filled with a cheesecake mousse filling, and finished off with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar. To really stay on theme, they're served in a metal taco holder like you might see when dining at popular Mexican restaurant chains. The introduction of this dish means that IHOP will just nudge out Starbucks in the 2026 race to pumpkin spice madness, as the coffee behemoth won't introduce its famous Pumpkin Spice Latte until August 25, exactly one day after the taco pancakes will appear on the scene.