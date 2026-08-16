Forget Soy Sauce: Your Next Rice Bowl Needs A Pinch Of This Paste Instead
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There's so much you can do with a bowl of white rice. You can try a boozy upgrade to give rice a gourmet flavor by adding white wine after cooking it in oil, along with onion, garlic, and stock. Or you can do a simpler modification by sprinkling soy sauce over the rice for a salty kick. Soy sauce is probably the best and easiest-to-find flavor booster for white rice, but there's another condiment that's capable of transforming a regular rice bowl into something far more exciting. If you're looking to add complexity sans drowning the simple meal in liquid seasoning, you might want to consider stashing your pantry with seaweed, particularly seaweed paste.
Also called nori tsukudani, this traditional Japanese condiment delivers an intense burst of umami to steamed or boiled white rice. Typically made from seaweed, sugar, mirin, soy sauce, and various seafood flavorings, this dark paste has a distinct, fresh ocean taste and a subtle sweetness. Sold in small jars at Asian markets and online, a small dollop of this concentrated paste is enough to make white rice taste full and satisfying. Feel free to stir it directly into steaming hot rice or use the product as a finishing garnish. Either way, this condiment is guaranteed to give you a new way to enjoy a bowl of plain white rice.
Make better rice bowls with seaweed paste
Just as there are many things you can do with leftover rice, there's also no shortage of ingredients to pair with seaweed paste to make better rice bowls. For instance, to make a quick and easy rice bowl meal, simply mix a spoonful of seaweed paste into warm rice and top with a fried or soft-boiled egg. The egg's creamy yolk will blend well with the paste to create a rich, saucy bowl with no need for additional seasoning. For a more packed and filling meal, add sliced cucumbers, carrots, avocado, or steamed broccoli. The veggies will bring freshness and crunch to every bite. Finish with toasted sesame seeds and chopped scallions for extra texture and flavor.
For hearty, protein-packed rice bowls, pair the paste with grilled salmon, seared tuna, shrimp, or roasted chicken; then add vegetables such as edamame, sautéed mushrooms, or spinach. To make a vegetarian version, skip the meat and use crispy tofu or pan-fried tempeh instead. Both will readily absorb the condiment's bold flavors. If you want the bowl to have a little heat, sprinkle in dried chili flakes or chili oil before mixing everything together. Finally, drizzle a small amount of sesame oil before serving to enhance the aroma and flavor of your rice bowl. When making any of these rice bowl ideas, start by using only a small amount of the seaweed past so as not to overpower the other ingredients.