Forget Soy Sauce: Your Next Rice Bowl Needs A Pinch Of This Paste Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's so much you can do with a bowl of white rice. You can try a boozy upgrade to give rice a gourmet flavor by adding white wine after cooking it in oil, along with onion, garlic, and stock. Or you can do a simpler modification by sprinkling soy sauce over the rice for a salty kick. Soy sauce is probably the best and easiest-to-find flavor booster for white rice, but there's another condiment that's capable of transforming a regular rice bowl into something far more exciting. If you're looking to add complexity sans drowning the simple meal in liquid seasoning, you might want to consider stashing your pantry with seaweed, particularly seaweed paste.

Also called nori tsukudani, this traditional Japanese condiment delivers an intense burst of umami to steamed or boiled white rice. Typically made from seaweed, sugar, mirin, soy sauce, and various seafood flavorings, this dark paste has a distinct, fresh ocean taste and a subtle sweetness. Sold in small jars at Asian markets and online, a small dollop of this concentrated paste is enough to make white rice taste full and satisfying. Feel free to stir it directly into steaming hot rice or use the product as a finishing garnish. Either way, this condiment is guaranteed to give you a new way to enjoy a bowl of plain white rice.