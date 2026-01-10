The Boozy Rice Upgrade That Adds Gourmet Flavor With No Extra Effort

It would be tempting to throw whatever white wine you have on hand into the pan. Surely it doesn't matter, right? All wine is kind of the same? Those snooty somms don't know anything! I'm sorry to break it to you, but just a little bit of wine know-how will really help you out here. If you were to throw a sweet white wine into your rice, you'd be looking at a certifiable kitchen disaster. Maybe you were going for rice pudding ... ?

The rule you want to follow when cooking with wine is not just that it's something you'd like to drink. You have to pay attention to the kinds of flavors you want to bring out in your dish, too. For wine that's to be added to rice, you'll want to get something that's bone dry, as in not really sweet at all. You can go for a white wine like pinot grigio, but honestly, that would be a bit bland and could skew fruity. One of the best white wines you can use is called Muscadet. This is a wine often grown in the northwestern part of France — a crisp, refreshing, high-acid wine that's usually fairly mineral driven and zesty. It can have a honeyed quality to it, but that's not the same as being sweet. The briny, mineral quality is why it's is a standout to use in rice. Meanwhile, there are also 15 other ways we'd recommend to spice up your rice, and one of them is to add miso paste to it for a huge umami upgrade.