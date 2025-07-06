Give Fried Rice A Huge Umami Upgrade With This Japanese Ingredient

Anyone who has made fried rice knows it can be a tricky dish to get right. Starting with the absolute best type of rice, preferably already cooked and cooled down, the challenge soon becomes creating a harmony of savory flavors that impart that "wow" factor. Restaurants have the fare down to a science, using various ingredients for that perfect balance (which is why adding soy sauce to fried rice isn't always a good idea when dining out). But Takashi Yagihashi, the James Beard Award-winning chef and co-owner of Boca Raton's Kasumi, recommends using an all-too-often overlooked Japanese ingredient to level up the umami element in fried rice: miso paste.

"I would add miso paste to fried rice to make the flavor deeper, and more savory," he said. For those unfamiliar with the centuries-old ingredient (miso makes just about any food taste better), it is a combination of soybeans, salt, and grains fermented with koji (a specific type of mold used in Japanese cuisine) mashed into a paste. Soy sauce alone will give fried rice savory notes of umami, but miso packs a bit more umami punch, offering hints of nuttiness and sweetness as well.

However, incorporating a pasty substance into a dish like fried rice isn't generally going to work. The ingredient needs to be a bit more malleable to coat the grains evenly. Thankfully, Yagihashi has the perfect solution for that.