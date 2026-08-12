Steal This Walmart Shopping List For The Ultimate Labor Day 2026 Celebration

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Summertime in the United States is traditionally marked by a trio of holidays, with Labor Day being the last one. Memorial Day and the Fourth of July may have long ago faded into the rear view mirror, but there's still time for one more big bash to celebrate all things summer before colder weather, school, and fall are upon us. Our ultimate Labor Day party is one where we completely ignore pumpkin creep for one last week, so even though Sam's Club's autumn pie is already back in the bakery, you won't find that dessert on this list. Instead, we're still focusing on summertime classics, but with a bit of a twist.

Some of the items we've chosen are fairly standard ones, while others bring flavors you may not immediately associate with a Labor Day cookout. We also want our party to be inclusive. In addition to meaty fare, there are vegetarian and dairy-free options as well as items that showcase the diversity that's long been a hallmark of our nation. Finally, as Labor Day is all about working people, we've attempted to keep things relatively wallet friendly. Not only are we serving burgers instead of ribeye steaks but, whenever possible, we've opted for store brands over pricier big-name products.