Forget Biscuits: Chick-Fil-A Debuts A Breakfast Sandwich That Fans Have Been Begging For
Chick-fil-A is celebrating an iconic American breakfast food with a new release. Starting August 24, fans will be able to order the chain's new Chicken and Waffles Sandwich nationwide for a limited time. The chain will serve a smaller version as a breakfast item and a full-size version after 10:30 AM.
"The sandwiches feature maple-flavored waffles, a signature Chick-fil-A filet, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and honey butter spread, served warm with a side of classic syrup," Chick-fil-A explained in a press release. "Guests can customize cravings with their preferred filet option, choosing Original, Spicy or Grilled to make the sandwich their own." The chain initially tested the sandwiches at select locations in 2025.
The Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches aren't the only comfort food-themed addition to Chick-fil-A's menu, though. The chain is pairing the launch with the release of the new S'mores Milkshake and S'mores Frosted Coffee. Both drinks combine Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert with chocolate shortbread, graham cracker crumbles, and marshmallow syrup. Both the sandwich and the frosted drinks are part of Chick-fil-A's year-long "Newstalgia" campaign, which celebrates the chain's 80th birthday.
Fans are thrilled to see chicken and waffles on the Chick-fil-A menu
When the Instagram account snackolator posted news of the release, commenters reacted with enthusiasm. "I've been waiting for this," wrote one commenter. "You know where to find me August 24th." Some fans felt it was about time the chain released a menu item based around the iconic combo. "I mean, we've been asking for a while," another Instagram user wrote. After all, Chick-fil-A is a little late to the game: KFC re-released a chicken and waffle combo in 2025.
A few Chick-fil-A fans got to try the chicken and waffle sandwich during its 2025 test run. "The waffle was nice and crispy," wrote one Reddit reviewer. "Going to get this as often as possible while it's available!"
Customers who got to enjoy the Chicken and Waffles Sandwich during its test run will be happy to see its return, but both old and new fans will need to act fast. There's no word as to how long the sandwiches or shakes will stay on the menu. Still, Chick-fil-A has shown it's willing to listen to customer feedback. The chain made its popular Frosted Sodas and Floats permanent menu items this year, so keep your fingers crossed if you want to see the waffles stick around for good.