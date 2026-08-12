Forget Biscuits: Chick-Fil-A Debuts A Breakfast Sandwich That Fans Have Been Begging For

Chick-fil-A is celebrating an iconic American breakfast food with a new release. Starting August 24, fans will be able to order the chain's new Chicken and Waffles Sandwich nationwide for a limited time. The chain will serve a smaller version as a breakfast item and a full-size version after 10:30 AM.

"The sandwiches feature maple-flavored waffles, a signature Chick-fil-A filet, three strips of applewood smoked bacon and honey butter spread, served warm with a side of classic syrup," Chick-fil-A explained in a press release. "Guests can customize cravings with their preferred filet option, choosing Original, Spicy or Grilled to make the sandwich their own." The chain initially tested the sandwiches at select locations in 2025.

The Chicken and Waffle Sandwiches aren't the only comfort food-themed addition to Chick-fil-A's menu, though. The chain is pairing the launch with the release of the new S'mores Milkshake and S'mores Frosted Coffee. Both drinks combine Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert with chocolate shortbread, graham cracker crumbles, and marshmallow syrup. Both the sandwich and the frosted drinks are part of Chick-fil-A's year-long "Newstalgia" campaign, which celebrates the chain's 80th birthday.