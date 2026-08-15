The Cheap Pizza Chain That's Still Pretty Good, Despite The Hate

If there's one thing we know for sure, it's that everyone loves to talk trash about pizza. People are passionate about their favorite pies, and considering there's a worldwide constellation of pizza styles out there, it's inevitable that someone's going to take a dig at one; and at chain spots in particular. But I think there's one pizza chain that absorbs way too much undeserved flak, and I'm here to stand up for it: Little Caesars deserves way more credit than people give it.

The arguments are frequent. One Reddit thread titled "Is Little Ceasars [sic] actually worse than pizza hut or Dominos?" is representative of the general conversation. The Redditor who posted it defends their stance, saying, "Everyone around me says I am crazy for saying I would most want little ceasers over the other chain pizzas, but I genuinely think that ... Am I alone? Not saying it is better than a local premium pizza, but better than other chains, yes."

Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizzas are way better than they should be, considering they start at $6.99. Sure, they're greasier than most, but that's not the point. You can't even get most Extra Value Meals from McDonald's for under $7, and Little Caesars' Hot-N-Ready pizzas are only one size: large. That means you can feed a small family with one or two pizzas (heck, a single Little Caesars' pizza feeds our household of two for multiple meals). Countless kids' parties have been saved by these cheap pizzas; I have a lot of fond memories of this being our pizza of choice.