Ranking The Best (And Worst) Things To Order At Little Caesars
Possibly known more for its catchy slogan "Pizza! Pizza!" rather than its food, Little Caesars has outlasted other chains of its ilk to become a top contender in the fast-pizza market. The catchphrase was used in the late '70s through the late '90s to originally emphasize that customers could get two pizzas for the price of one.
Sadly, those days are over. But I think Little Caesars is on the rise. I admire its effort to freshen up its menu. Some offerings have become iconic side dishes, even generating viral dupe recipes across social media. But what about its famous low-cost pizzas? I've tried many budget-friendly fast-food pizzerias. Believe it or not, they're not all the same, with some spots doing certain items better than others.
With that in mind, let's rank 11 of the best (and worst) items on the Little Caesars menu, from its appetizers to a few of its specialty pizzas, in the order of worst to best.
11. Cookie dough brownie made with M&M's Minis
I feel that desserts at a fast food pizzeria are there for convenience only. Think impulse items for those lost in the throes of an empty stomach. The perfect example of this is Little Caesars Cookie Dough Brownies. These brownies come in fours within a plastic wrapper reminiscent of something in a 7-Eleven cooler, and it tastes like it too.
The official culinary rule is that you shouldn't eat raw cookie dough, and even though this product is technically cooked, something in the back of my head seemed to say, "This ain't right." Fully baked or not, this dessert wasn't good. The cookie dough is very sweet and takes up most of the square with a small portion of brownie underneath. The M&Ms are decorative and, in my opinion, overkill.
At $4.99, it's affordable, but if you want an inexpensive dessert, opt for Little Debbie over Little Caesars.
10. Veggie pizza
To be upfront, vegetable-only pizzas are not my thing. Conversely, I don't mind trying one on occasion to give myself a false sense of eating healthy. If done right, they can be flavorful and filling.
Little Caesars' large veggie option comes in at 2,240 calories and will set you back $11.99. Although some may appreciate its lack of meat, I did not like it—not because I'm a passionate meat eater, but because, despite its large volume of toppings (including black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Italian seasoning), it lacked personality.
The copious amount of black olives is a nice touch. I took my first bite, and those salty, tangy olives hit hard. Normally, black olives and bell peppers are a great combo, but here the duo falls flat. Not even the crunchiness of the onions could help. It's a colorful pie, but in the end, it is drab in flavor.
9. Italian cheese bread
Cheese and bread. Together, they are a match made in heaven. Unfortunately, I think in the case of Little Caesars' Italian cheese bread ($6.49), this is a case of Little Caesars trying to do too much. This item is basically its Crazy Puffs in rectangular form, just without the sauce. It could also be compared to its basic Detroit-style deep-dish pizza with cheese.
Like its other breads, the Italian cheese bread is soft and buttery. The cheese on top is crispy, which gives it a mild crunch — no pull to speak of. It's got some seasoning to give it color, and is cut into easily grabbable pieces. That being said, it's a bland meal filler and a superfluous menu item amid many better, more flavorful options using the same ingredients.
8. Detroit-style deep-dish pizza
Little Caesars is really embracing its thick-bread-with-cheese-on-top combos on some of its menu items. The Detroit-style deep-dish ($11.49) offerings continue this trend, but sadly, I wasn't too impressed.
This pizza is reminiscent of its various cheese bread menu items. I got mine topped with pepperoni, but you can take your pick from a few options, such as cheese, sausage, or something called the "3 Meat Treat."
I did my best to mentally separate this pizza from Little Caesars' cheese breads when I took my first bite. Unfortunately, my suspension of disbelief didn't last long as both the texture and flavor were almost exactly the same. The sauce made this pizza a bit sweeter, but the difference was minimal. If you've ever had school cafeteria pizza, it's along those lines, only thicker and softer.
7. Caesar wings
Wings are a ubiquitous addition to any pizza menu, but unless the restaurant specializes in them, they can be hit or miss. The good news is that Little Caesars' wings aren't bad, even if they are somewhat unremarkable. For $8.99, you get eight pieces, suitable for a single diner. I got the Buffalo style, but you can also choose either oven-roasted BBQ or garlic Parmesan.
When I eat sauced wings, I typically look for crispy skin and tender, but toothsome meat. I don't want the chicken to be soft on the inside, but I do want it slightly chewy. Little Caesars wings had all of these qualities, so I can't be too judgmental, even if the buffalo sauce was just passable. It's a traditional sauce with a vinegary profile. The heat is a five on a scale of one to 10. These are fine, if not run-of-the-mill wings.
6. Stuffed crunch crust cheese pizza
Another novelty item from Little Caesars. This time, it's the addition of toasted bread crumbs around the crust.
There is nothing here that's particularly worth hyping. I think the addition of bread crumbs is a backfire, simply because if you've ever had a hot pizza delivered, you might have noticed that the steam inside the delivery box often softens the crust a little bit anyway. The bread crumbs only exacerbate that effect.
I thought the presentation looked amazing. However, my first bite gave me nothing but hardened cheese, and the outside wasn't very crisp. This, combined with its average flavored crust, just isn't a win. I usually enjoy a good stuffed-crust pizza, but the cheese in this pie was surprisingly flavorless, and the toasted breadcrumbs did nothing to improve it. At $9.49, it's not a bad deal, but there are other things on the menu that are better for spending your hard-earned dollar.
5. Stuffed pretzel crust
The Little Caesars stuffed pretzel crust pizza is a combo worth trying. It's not perfect by any means, but the fact that it's a two-in-one recipe makes it worth the $7.79 price tag. I got the pretzel crust with cheese sauce and pepperoni because cheese and pretzels go well together. However, you can choose cheese sauce and cheese, pizza sauce and cheese, or pizza sauce and pepperoni.
You should also know the sodium content for my entire pie is a whopping 10,080 milligrams. It's literally not for the faint of heart. I enjoyed the cheese sauce base. It's not a strong sauce, but it's flavorful and goes well with the pepperoni. Little Caesars' pepperoni is delicious, and it crisps up nicely, which brings out the bold, punchy oils.
The pretzel salt, cheese, and seasoning were strong. But I didn't hate it. The crust has a mall-like soft pretzel texture and flavor. If you treat both the pizza and the crust as standalone items, it's a worthy (albeit unhealthy) bargain.
4. Old World Fanceroni pepperoni pizza
I love pepperoni, whether that's by itself or on pizza. Recently, I've noticed more and more fast food pizza companies offer cupped pepperoni as a topping choice. Honestly, I didn't know what that meant at first, but it turns out that it's just a specific type of pepperoni that curls when it cooks. It's smaller, but it packs a very flavorful punch.
The Little Caesars Old World Fanceroni pepperoni pizza doesn't go light on them either. My pizza was covered in little upturned discs. It was a lot of protein for only $11.99. The pizza crust itself wasn't bad. While it was a little better than store-bought, it was below par compared to other pizzerias. The star of the show was undeniably the mini pepperonis; they were crispy and salty and able to capture their flavorful drippings inside their upturned backs, formed from the heat of the oven.
This pizza would be great for a kid's party, a Super Bowl gathering, or just an experimental break from your traditional pie. This cupped pepperoni pizza appeases all your cravings in one box.
3. Crazy Bread
I notice some fast food pizzerias like to pad out their sides menu. It not only gives the menu wider choices, but it also allows solo diners a wider variety without committing to a whole pie. One popular item is the breadsticks. Since Little Caesars doesn't offer any pasta dishes, its offering of breadsticks is pure indulgence that it likes to call Crazy Bread ($4).
This might sound dramatic, but I think Crazy Bread might be the best fast food breadstick in the pizza business. These were soft and salty pillows of garlicky, Parmesan heaven. They come in a pack of eight and are great by themselves, especially if you get a side of marinara sauce for dipping. Mine were warm and practically melted in my mouth. If you are watching your salt intake, don't tell your doctor you ordered these because at 1,290 mg per bag, they aren't going to be happy.
2. Pizza Crazy Puffs
This menu item was deliciously salty and able to appease that pizza craving in a single cupcake-shaped crust. With its soft outer layer and sweet pizza sauce, the Pizza Crazy Puffs ($3.99) are perfect for people who don't want an entire slice of pie but still want to be a part of the party.
I went for the cheese option. They were a bit greasy, so make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand, as they are technically a finger food. I enjoy how compact they are, perfect for lunch the next day. You could probably also freeze them for later snacks. Needless to say, Little Caesars has created a TikTok-worthy side dish. Flavor-wise, they're a little tame — not as robust as their average pie, but the blend of garlic, pepperoni, and sauce makes this a crave-worthy fast food staple for the ages.
1. Ultimate Supreme pizza
The Ultimate Supreme is by far my favorite item on the Little Caesars menu. This one won't let you down. It will set you back about $14.99, but it's well worth it for a budget pie that tastes like it should be $10 more. Hopefully, if you're getting this delivered, your driver is fast because you want this pie piping hot and straight out of the box. The appetizing aroma gives away every ingredient, so you won't go in blind.
Little Caesars excels with its protein flavors. Here, they use an Italian sausage packed with a lot of flavor, which stands out but isn't too strong. In fact, I found that its sausage and green peppers in tandem were a perfect flavor match. Add to that mushrooms, onions, and pepperoni, and it all comes together like a well-composed symphony. I even had a cold slice the next day, and the flavors still came through.
This was one instance where Little Caesars' underwhelming crust wasn't an issue. In this case, the toppings were more than able to take the reins.
Methodology
I am a pizza lover (save for a few years in my Atkins phase), so I have been eating it as long as I can remember. In fact, I think, other than nachos, it's the perfect food. Depending on how you top it. It's got veggies, proteins, and carbs all in one course. There are several fast food pizzerias out there, and each has good and bad qualities. People have fought over which is best. Arguably, Little Caesars doesn't have a great reputation for having quality pies. So, we decided to test their items for ourselves.
I ordered each item on my own, out of my own pocket. I wanted my sampling to include a variety of items, from pizza (obviously) to sides to desserts. I based my criticisms on originality, flavor profiles, and crust quality. Pricing was a minor factor since Little Caesars is a budget pizzeria and everything on the menu is under $20.
I ordered the food from my local franchise in San Tan Valley, Arizona. However, it's worth noting that pricing might be different than your local store, so be sure to check before you order. I broke the delivery into two separate orders so everything would be fresh and hot.