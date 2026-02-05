Ranking The Best (And Worst) Things To Order At Little Caesars

Possibly known more for its catchy slogan "Pizza! Pizza!" rather than its food, Little Caesars has outlasted other chains of its ilk to become a top contender in the fast-pizza market. The catchphrase was used in the late '70s through the late '90s to originally emphasize that customers could get two pizzas for the price of one.

Sadly, those days are over. But I think Little Caesars is on the rise. I admire its effort to freshen up its menu. Some offerings have become iconic side dishes, even generating viral dupe recipes across social media. But what about its famous low-cost pizzas? I've tried many budget-friendly fast-food pizzerias. Believe it or not, they're not all the same, with some spots doing certain items better than others.

With that in mind, let's rank 11 of the best (and worst) items on the Little Caesars menu, from its appetizers to a few of its specialty pizzas, in the order of worst to best.