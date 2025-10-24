The Rise, Fall, And Comeback Of Little Caesars' Famous Pizza Catchphrase

Contrary to popular belief, the slogan has never been "piece of pizza" and is instead "Pizza! Pizza!" for a very good reason. It all started in 1979, while Little Caesars was experiencing growing success. The chain decided to offer a BOGO pizza deal, and advertised it with the text "Pizza! Pizza!" to indicate that you'd be getting two pies for the price of one. Almost overnight, the slogan became a massive hit. It was so successful that it tried doubling other catchphrases for new products, such as "Deep! Deep!" for their deep-dish pizzas or "Pan! Pan!" for their pan pizzas. However, none was quite as successful as the original.

Little Caesars has loved experimenting with new products and ad directions like these. The company even used to sell a bucket of spaghetti back in 1994. However, it was this desire for change that led the company astray in 1998. In that year, Little Caesars dropped its advertising agency, Cliff Freeman & Partners, in search of greener pastures. This was the same agency that had gifted the world both the silly cartoon mascot and his slogan.

To put it simply, it was a messy breakup. The chain's new ad company had no interest in the classic "Pizza! Pizza!" tagline, and soon transitioned to just "Hot-N-Ready" instead. Instead of growth, the result was a massive nosedive, with Little Caesars falling from a top national chain into semi-obscurity. Financially, the company was making nearly $1 billion less per year, and many felt like it had lost its identity.