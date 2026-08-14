8 Aldi Prepared Foods To Buy And 6 To Leave At The Store

I have been shopping at Aldi for years now. While I've fallen in love with many of the store-brand products, I'm more likely to buy the basics and make a meal myself than I am to buy the chain's prepared meals. I've seen them on shelves of the refrigerated aisle time and time again, begging me to take a night off from cooking a more from-scratch meal. Finally, the time has come to see whether the effort saved is worth the few extra dollars spent.

In an effort to be upfront, I have tried Aldi's take-and-bake pizzas, most often on grocery nights when I don't want to cook a fresh meal after getting home. No matter what brand of prepared pizza I buy, I usually add a little extra cheese and some seasonings. I do the same with Aldi's, but I've always been impressed by the sheer amount of toppings on them.

Today, though, is about trying some of Aldi's prepared foods I've yet to sink my teeth into. After digging into over a dozen tasty treats from the Park Street Deli, Mamma Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen, and Specially Selected brands, I'm ready to offer my humble opinion of what's worth buying and what's better off left at the store.