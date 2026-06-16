Freezer To Table: 12 Frozen Egg Rolls Ranked And Reviewed

Since I was a child, my favorite style of takeout has been Chinese-inspired cuisine. Fried rice, lo mein, boneless spare ribs — there is no end to my love of Chinese-American foods. So, what I'm here to do is take a look at its most iconic staples: the egg roll.

Unlike other varieties, the American egg roll is known for having a particularly thick and doughy wrapper compared to more traditional spring rolls. If I'm honest, that's one of the things I like most. Something about the crunchy outside and chewy interior of seasoned vegetables and bits of meat has always been so satisfying. If it's done well, that is, which sadly isn't the case for all frozen egg rolls.

Whether made with classic fillings, steak and cheese, or even cream cheese and strawberries, a good egg roll is a treat. However, that doesn't mean all egg rolls are good. You can always tell the difference in quality, flavor, and texture when a restaurant is using cheap bulk rolls. I've seen egg rolls for sale for exactly that purpose in my time working in restaurants, and my biggest hope here is that the quality of these frozen take-home versions would be worth their cost.