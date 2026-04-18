For Perfectly Creamy Quiche, Use This Dairy-To-Egg Ratio

A good quiche can jumpstart your morning in style, but before you simply toss the ingredients into a pie crust haphazardly, it's good to know the fundamentals. One thing to keep in mind is the ratio of dairy to egg, since this will largely determine the texture of the dish. To find out more about this, we spoke to Chef Billy Parisi.

"I use a classic 4 to 1 cream to large eggs ratio," Parisi told The Takeout. "It seems to be the right amount of each that enables enough creaminess in the quiche while also allowing it to perfectly firm up." That balance is exactly what we're looking for. After all, the last thing we want is to wind up with a watery quiche. If you're the kind of cook who gets frustrated trying to pin down every little detail on a dish that's supposed to be simple, keeping this ratio in mind is sure to help alleviate some of that stress.

As for what kind of dairy to use, Parisi drew a hard line. "Hands down heavy whipping cream or even just whipping cream will make for the creamiest eggs because of their higher fat content," he said. "If that makes you nervous, even half and half will do a good job to help make them creamy." Heavy cream may sound heavy-handed, but it actually goes great with eggs. It may have a higher fat content than your typical donut, but you also won't be eating the whole quiche at once (probably).