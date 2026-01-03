The Secret To Freezing Quiche For The Best Flavor

While the USDA assures us that frozen foods never really go bad, Ed McCormick says quiches are more delicate and will noticeably drop off in quality after a few months. "After that, oxidation processes and the growth of ice crystals result, even if the quiche is still within the edible range," he said. "Eggs and dairy are the most perishable when it comes to freezing."

When reheating the quiche, you may be tempted to microwave it for fast results. If dinner in a hurry is your priority, do what you need to do. If maintaining the quality of the quiche comes first, though, McCormick advises baking it in the oven at 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. (An oven-adjacent appliance such as a toaster oven or air fryer will also work.) In his experience, using the microwave heats eggs unevenly, which can make them tough and gritty.

McCormick suggests covering the quiche with foil and removing the covering during the last few minutes so it can crisp up a bit. You can also bake it uncovered and use strips of foil to protect the crust. Baked quiches can be reheated from frozen. A whole one may take about 15 to 45 minutes to heat up, while a slice could be ready in as little as eight minutes.