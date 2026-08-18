The 13 Best Compound Butters To Pair With Steak

Let's start things off with a flavor that all our experts refer to as the classic that never fails. Built on fine herbs and aromatics such as parsley and lemon juice, maître d' butter is mixed — along with reduced red wine, in chef Joseph Cadina's version — into an harmonious flavor bomb. Cadina calls it tried and true. "The sweetness of the red wine balances the rich, deep flavors of the red meat perfectly," he says. "You still want to taste the fine cut of beef, but the compound butter is there to elevate and enhance the dining experience."

Chef Steve Samson takes a classic maître d' butter base and pushes it further, adding umami with either anchovies or dried mushroom powder. It's a small move that deepens the butter without changing its identity. Part of what makes maître d' butter such a staple is how amenable it is. It works as well on a ribeye as it does with a strip or a filet.

Chef David Fricaud names fragrant maître d' butter as his go-to for filet mignon. "With a good steak, I don't want the butter to hide the flavor of the beef," he says. "It should melt into the meat, mix with the resting juices, and enhance what is already there." The classic French-style compound butter he recommends leans on shallot, garlic, parsley, and thyme with a little lemon zest and Dijon mustard for brightness.