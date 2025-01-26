How To Cook Bone Marrow With Your Air Fryer

If there ever was a prime example of nose-to-tail eating, otherwise known as not wasting a single part of an animal that is butchered for consumption, it just might be bone marrow. Marrow is a spongy, nutrient-rich tissue found inside the bones. When it's roasted at a high temperature, it becomes a delicious, umami-rich, buttery delight that many people love to eat.

For the most part, the bones used for eating are the large, long ones (femurs, for example) from cows. Marrow is typically served roasted, right inside the bone, and guests scoop it out. It may look intimidating due to the sheer size of the bones, but anyone with an air fryer at home can easily pull this dish off in their own kitchen.

It's really like any other ingredient or unique food you can make in your air fryer: First, you preheat the appliance to a high temperature (400 degrees Fahrenheit) for a few minutes. In the meantime, prep your bones. They should have already been split in half lengthwise by a butcher. Sometimes, the bones are cut crosswise, and this is fine, too. Sprinkle a little salt on the marrow and roast the bones, marrow side-up, for about 15 minutes in your air fryer. You'll know they're done when the marrow is bubbly, browned, and beginning to pull away from the bone. It should appear soft and jelly-like. The bones will be blazing hot, so take them out and plate them with a sturdy set of tongs.