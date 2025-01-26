How To Cook Bone Marrow With Your Air Fryer
If there ever was a prime example of nose-to-tail eating, otherwise known as not wasting a single part of an animal that is butchered for consumption, it just might be bone marrow. Marrow is a spongy, nutrient-rich tissue found inside the bones. When it's roasted at a high temperature, it becomes a delicious, umami-rich, buttery delight that many people love to eat.
For the most part, the bones used for eating are the large, long ones (femurs, for example) from cows. Marrow is typically served roasted, right inside the bone, and guests scoop it out. It may look intimidating due to the sheer size of the bones, but anyone with an air fryer at home can easily pull this dish off in their own kitchen.
It's really like any other ingredient or unique food you can make in your air fryer: First, you preheat the appliance to a high temperature (400 degrees Fahrenheit) for a few minutes. In the meantime, prep your bones. They should have already been split in half lengthwise by a butcher. Sometimes, the bones are cut crosswise, and this is fine, too. Sprinkle a little salt on the marrow and roast the bones, marrow side-up, for about 15 minutes in your air fryer. You'll know they're done when the marrow is bubbly, browned, and beginning to pull away from the bone. It should appear soft and jelly-like. The bones will be blazing hot, so take them out and plate them with a sturdy set of tongs.
How to enjoy roasted bone marrow
The classic way to serve roasted bone marrow is with some toasted bread and a little salt. Diners scoop out some of the soft marrow and spread it like butter on the bread, adding salt if they wish. You can't go wrong with kosher salt, which is unlike other varieties. Bone marrow tastes rich, meaty, and downright unctuous. Because it's so full of umami flavor, many enjoy something green and acidic on the side. Try a peppery arugula salad dressed with a vinaigrette, or an herby salad with fresh parsley and lemon juice. Or make a gremolata, which is more than just a parsley pesto. For even more flavor, rub your toasted bread with a clove of raw garlic when it's still hot. This will give each bite a hit of spicy garlic which will complement the flavor of the marrow.
Meat-lovers sometimes spread roasted bone marrow not on bread, but right on top of grilled meat, like a juicy steak or lamb chops. Another idea is to incorporate bone marrow into butter to make an amazing compound butter. Mix roasted marrow, roasted garlic cloves, plus things like lemon zest, capers, fresh herbs, or chili crisp into softened, good quality butter. Form it into a roll, and chill until it's firm. Use this to spread on toasted bread or meats.
And don't underestimate bone marrow as an ingredient for bone broth, not to be confused with beef broth or au jus. That rich tissue will melt down, making your broth full of nutrients and flavor. You can, in turn, use the broth to make sauces, gravies, stews, and beef pot pies.