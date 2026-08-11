11 Overrated Olive Oils Reddit Warns Are A Waste Of Money
Olive oil has become one of the most hotly debated grocery items on the internet. Between supermarket staples claiming to be just as good as the expensive stuff, influencer-backed brands, price tags in the triple digits, and bottles that promise immortality (sort of), choosing the right olive oil has never been more overwhelming. And if there's one place people are more than happy to share their unfiltered opinions, it's Reddit.
From complaints about olive oil tasting like crayons and burnt bacon grease to debates over plastic bottles, transparency, and whether a premium price actually means premium quality, Redditors have dissected just about every major brand on the market and then some. Some companies get heat for their flavor, others for their sourcing, and a few are still plagued by controversies that happened years ago. Still, whether you're looking for a drizzle of EVOO or basic cooking olive oil, it's worth knowing these criticisms before you buy. Here are the 11 olive oil brands Redditors say to skip — and why they aren't worth your money.
Graza
You don't have to scroll too far on the World Wide Web before coming across an ad for the viral Graza olive oil. Seriously, the brand's ads are everywhere. Call it a social media conspiracy or just insanely clever — and expensive — marketing, but plenty of Redditors say they're not buying the buzz. In fact, marketing is one of the company's biggest criticisms, with some arguing that Graza focuses more on advertising than it does on producing premium olive oil. One Redditor, when describing Graza, writes, "Mid tier product, great branding, superb marketing. Not worth the price by any stretch." Others dismiss it as nothing more than an overrated internet fad.
Then there's the issue with what made Graza famous in the first place: its squeezable plastic bottles. While some swear by the convenience of olive oil in a squeeze bottle, others question why they should pay a premium price for mediocre quality in such a gimmicky package. Olive oil experts have also weighed in on this, saying that dark glass or metal containers are preferred since they provide better protection from oxygen, heat, and light. Plastic, on the other hand, is prone to sucking air back into the bottle when squeezed, which can cause the oil to deteriorate more quickly over time. Although the company introduced glass bottles in 2025, many Redditors say the change came only after years of criticism and are still wary of a company they speculate is paying influencers for positive reviews.
Terra Delyssa
When in doubt, taste is more reliable than judging olive oil by color, but when it comes to Terra Delyssa's flavor, Redditors are less than impressed. Some say it tastes more like crayons or fish oil than olive oil and leaves an unpleasant feeling in their mouth. Others speculate that their bottle had been cut with cheaper oils since the flavor reminded them of canola oil. Criticisms don't stop with flavor, either. Several Redditors also point to the brand's reportedly low polyphenol content of roughly 200 to 300 parts per million, saying they'd much rather buy oils with significantly higher levels, which are usually associated with stronger flavors and more health benefits.
Transparency — or lack thereof — is another recurring complaint. One Redditor says they contacted Terra Delyssa after the company publicly offered to provide a full batch analysis. However, instead of receiving the detailed report they had requested, Terra Delyssa allegedly sent a response more concerned with defending the brand's purity than providing the promised data. Others complain that it's difficult to find batch information on Terra Delyssa's website, which can be a headache when trying to verify the bottle's freshness or quality before buying.
California Olive Ranch
California Olive Ranch was once the celebrity of Reddit supermarket olive oils, but many longtime buyers say the oil is no longer worth the price. Several commenters claim newer bottles have had funky flavors and smells, tasting old or like crayons and plastic. Other customers say they appreciated when California Olive Ranch prominently listed the countries of origin for its Global Blend on the front of the bottle, making it easy to see where the olive oil was sourced.
Newer bottles instead display the minimum percentage of California olive oil on the front, a change prompted by the state's updated labeling law. So while the company still discloses the sourcing information, many Redditors say it's much less obvious than it used to be. One Redditor described the change as "disingenuous," saying it was enough to make them avoid buying the brand altogether.
Others say they steer clear because of California Olive Ranch's alleged high phthalate levels, according to a consumer study. These levels measure the concentration of plasticizer chemicals found in the product, a finding that some Redditors seem to have difficulty looking past when comparing olive oils.
Filippo Berio
If you're turning to Reddit for top recommendations on premium olive oil, Filippo Berio isn't a name you'll see much of. Instead, many Redditors specifically advise looking elsewhere if you're willing to fork out a little extra on a higher-quality bottle. Of course, it's a common cooking oil myth that only expensive olive oils are worth buying, but Redditors argue that Filippo Berio's budget-friendly price doesn't make up for what they see as mediocre quality. Commenters describe it as being a halfway decent cooking oil but say it lacks the flavor and aroma they'd expect from a genuinely good bottle of extra virgin olive oil. As one Redditor bluntly states, "I'm not calling it fake, I'm just calling it junk."
Another complaint is that Filippo Berio is a serious disappointment if you're hoping to reap any health benefits from your olive oil. Redditors frequently point out that the company doesn't publish the exact polyphenol content of its olive oils, making it difficult for shoppers to compare the product with other brands that openly share such information. While no one knows the exact polyphenol count, some have speculated it's as low as 100 to 200 parts per million because they perceive the oil to be so bland.
Lucini
Lucini might look like a premium olive oil on the shelf, but many Redditors say the quality doesn't match the upscale branding. "I don't recommend it," one Redditor writes. "It's just cheap stuff made to look extremely good." Others say the flavor is where Lucini loses them. While bitterness is often associated with higher polyphenol levels, Redditors say that Lucini is almost too bitter and lacks the complexity typically found in higher-quality olive oils.
Price seems to be another sensitive subject when it comes to Lucini. Depending on the variety, Lucini's Italian extra virgin olive oils often sell for over $1 to $1.60 per ounce, putting them in nearly the same price range as several premium brands. Even though some Redditors believe Lucini is a decent enough olive oil, many agree that in that price range there are better options that deliver more flavor and, in the opinion of many Redditors, greater health benefits.
Bertolli
Bertolli might be one of the most recognizable olive oil brands in the world, but don't let that fool you — Redditors say its reputation is stronger than the oil itself. One of the biggest complaints is the packaging. Many of Bertolli's olive oils are sold in clear plastic bottles, something commenters say is a major red flag when it comes to protecting the integrity of the oil. And while Bertolli is allegedly low in phthalates, one Redditor pointed out that this might be the case at the time of bottling, but storing olive oil in plastic could allow additional phthalates to leach into the oil over time. This has put a bad taste in buyers' mouths, since it feels as if Bertolli is prioritizing profits over quality with the cost efficiencies of using plastic.
Several Redditors also comment that with Bertolli's disappointing flavor, there's little reason for it to be your first pick over the many higher-quality extra virgin olive oils sitting on the same shelf. In one discussion on Reddit comparing several grocery store olive oils, someone sums up the sentiment by advising, "As long as it's not Bertolli. Bertolli is awful."
Pompeian
Pompeian, like many others on this list, gets a lot of flak for its plastic packaging. One Redditor claims the oil is most likely rancid by the time it makes it to your pantry, since exposure to light and oxygen can speed up oxidation. "Olive oil in a plastic bottle is a crime," another wrote. "I wouldn't buy it." Honesty, though — if you're going to make olive oil one of the grocery staples you splurge on, at the very least you should expect a glass bottle.
Pompeian's sourcing faces a lot of criticism as well. Redditors say they were surprised to learn that many of the brand's olive oils are blends made from oils sourced in multiple countries. Of course, blending olive oils from different regions isn't necessarily a red flag, but some commenters share that they prefer certified single-origin oils because they're easier to trace and authenticate.
But what really seems to get people worked up when talking about Pompeian is its flavor. Several Redditors rank Pompeian among the weakest supermarket olive oils they've tried, with one calling it one of the worst olive oils you can purchase. Another jokes, "Use gasoline. Much better." Slight exaggeration, sure, but many Redditors agree that Pompeian is more cut out for cooking rather than finishing.
Carapelli
Apparently, Carapelli isn't even safe from criticism in its home country, with one commenter writing, "Everyone in Italy knows that Carapelli is like used motor oil quality." Another Redditor compares it to burnt bacon grease while others have described it as being flavorless. In other words, it's not looking good for Carapelli in terms of Reddit reputation.
Carapelli's past also frequently pops up throughout different olive oil-centered threads. Multiple commenters reference the brand's involvement in previous controversies surrounding extra virgin olive oil labeling. In 2015, Italy's anti-fraud police squad investigated Carapelli for selling extra virgin olive oil that was of lesser quality and did not meet the E.U.'s minimum specifications. While this scandal happened over 10 years ago, it's no secret that Redditors can hold an impressively drawn-out grudge. Of course, with the obvious difference in quality between light and extra virgin olive oils, we can't really blame them. After all, authenticity is one of the biggest selling points of extra virgin, so it's not a surprise that allegations like these have continued to stick around.
Cobram Estate
Cobram Estate generally receives positive reviews from olive oil experts, but that doesn't mean Redditors let the brand off the hook so easily. One commenter dismisses it as mass-produced, low-quality oil, while another complains that it's too bland, lacking any sort of bitterness or burn. This mild, smooth flavor might appeal to some, but in Extra Virgin Olive Oil 101, it's a big fat F.
"Their oils are very diluted due to aggressive milling and heavy irrigation," writes another Redditor about Cobram Estate. "That leads to low antioxidants and milder tasting oils." While loyal fans of the brand on Reddit push back on that claim, it's one that frequents the discussion boards when the company is brought up.
Zoefull Wild Olive Oil
When Zoefull Wild Olive Oil gets brought up on Reddit, it's not because of its flavor or quality. Instead, the beef Redditors have with this brand is mainly about how much it costs. Many Redditors describe the oil as being wildly overpriced, arguing they don't see enough value to warrant such a price tag. Some commenters go so far as to call it a scam, saying they believe shoppers are being totally ripped off for what they're getting.
If we really want to crunch the numbers, a single 300-milliliter bottle should last around 30 days at the recommended 2-teaspoon daily dose the brand recommends for health benefits. With each bottle of Zoefull Wild Olive Oil costing a whopping $149, that comes out to a grand total of nearly $1,800 per year. Even though Zoefull claims its wild oil boasts 17 times the polyphenol content of farmed olives, Redditors still seem to struggle with the concept of spending the same amount on olive oil as they could on a short vacation.
Blueprint Snake Oil
Longevity influencer Bryan Johnson seems pretty convinced that the elixir of life can be found at the bottom of a ridiculously overpriced bottle of extra virgin olive oil. So, to help others also reverse their biological age and follow his "Don't Die" philosophy, Johnson launched his own premium extra virgin olive oil, Snake Oil. And judging by Reddit's skepticism, it was appropriately named, with several Redditors describing it as mediocre, pretentious, and dramatically overpriced.
Rather than praising the oil, many discussions just focus on the brand's marketing, which is basically Johnson really trying to sell the olive oil as something revolutionary. Except, according to a Business Insider interview with olive oil expert Dr. Selina Wang, there's nothing in the ingredient list that sets it apart from other high-quality (and cheaper) extra virgin olive oils. Apparently, many on Reddit already figured as such, calling the brand out for trying to make something as simple as olive oil sound overly complex. In the same interview with Business Insider, registered dietitian Nichola Ludlam-Raine said, "I would say that unless you are a multimillionaire or billionaire with more money than you know what to do with, to give this expensive olive oil a miss."
Methodology
To compile this list, I reviewed hundreds of Reddit comments and discussions across what felt like an endless sea of threads dedicated to cooking, olive oil, nutrition, grocery shopping, and healthy eating. The brands I selected were based on recurring criticism rather than occasional, isolated complaints to ensure there were plenty of qualms going around. Then came the fact-checking. Whenever Redditors made any sort of claim that could be independently verified — like past labeling controversies, packaging changes, ingredient disclosures, or findings from consumer and academic testing — I cross-checked them against company websites, news outlets, consumer reports, and published research. However, opinions about flavor, value, and overall quality? Those belong entirely to the lovely and highly opinionated users of Reddit.