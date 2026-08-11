11 Overrated Olive Oils Reddit Warns Are A Waste Of Money

You don't have to scroll too far on the World Wide Web before coming across an ad for the viral Graza olive oil. Seriously, the brand's ads are everywhere. Call it a social media conspiracy or just insanely clever — and expensive — marketing, but plenty of Redditors say they're not buying the buzz. In fact, marketing is one of the company's biggest criticisms, with some arguing that Graza focuses more on advertising than it does on producing premium olive oil. One Redditor, when describing Graza, writes, "Mid tier product, great branding, superb marketing. Not worth the price by any stretch." Others dismiss it as nothing more than an overrated internet fad.

Then there's the issue with what made Graza famous in the first place: its squeezable plastic bottles. While some swear by the convenience of olive oil in a squeeze bottle, others question why they should pay a premium price for mediocre quality in such a gimmicky package. Olive oil experts have also weighed in on this, saying that dark glass or metal containers are preferred since they provide better protection from oxygen, heat, and light. Plastic, on the other hand, is prone to sucking air back into the bottle when squeezed, which can cause the oil to deteriorate more quickly over time. Although the company introduced glass bottles in 2025, many Redditors say the change came only after years of criticism and are still wary of a company they speculate is paying influencers for positive reviews.