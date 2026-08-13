10 Costco Sides Your Burger Is Begging For
Side dishes might seem optional, given their name, but you realize how necessary they are when your burger shows up without its fries. Lonely burgers need side dish companions and Costco has everything you could ever want to fill up that plate. Most of them require minimal to zero prep work, and there's something available for everyone. From french fries to complicated salads, you'll find every side you need at the membership warehouse. Even this Costco side dish Reddit would bring to a party pairs well with a good burger.
Some of the best Costco sides are made by Kirkland Signature and you'll find them in the deli area. They're sold by the pound in prepackaged containers, crafted to feel homemade, and are usually large enough to feed a small group. Included in this line of sides are cold salads, melty pasta dishes, and various types of cooked potatoes. Other great sides are scattered throughout the store, like ravioli in the refrigerated section and the popular pickle brand that just so happens to be our favorite. Don't forget Costco has the burger patties too — try Kirkland wagyu burgers for your next cookout and pair them with one of these to make them even better.
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries live up to their name, according to customer reviews. Fans say these thick-cut fries are indeed very crispy and they have skin-on ends that give them a rustic touch. The 5-pound bag doesn't have a seal, so store leftovers in separate, sealable bags in the freezer if you don't use the whole thing at once.
Buy Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries at Costco for $6.46.
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is famous at Costco for being a top-notch comfort food and an epic addition to burger night. Shoppers love the corkscrew noodles sitting in a creamy alfredo sauce made with parmesan, cheddar, and romano cheese. If you don't plan on eating it right away you can freeze it and thaw it at least one day before or simply store it in the fridge until you're ready to pop it in the oven.
Buy Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese for $3.78 per pound at Costco.
4-pound Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip
Customers are obsessed with the ranch dip that comes with Costco's four-pound vegetable tray. Costco doesn't list the ingredients in the seasoned ranch, but shoppers can't find the exact flavor elsewhere. Thanks to the dip, Reddit has dubbed it "the world's greatest veggie platter." It comes with six kinds of raw veggies for dipping, including snap peas, broccoli, peppers, and celery. Costco members say any veggie leftovers can double as ingredients for soup or other cooking projects. If reviewers are right, the dip won't likely last through dinner.
Buy the 4-pound Vegetable Tray with Ranch Dip for $11.00 at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad
Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad is made with rotisserie chicken, celery, and onions in a creamy dressing. It's gotten high ratings on Reddit, with reviewers comparing it to restaurant quality chicken salad. They point out a great ratio of ingredients to dressing, a texture that's nearly perfect, and no bones to be found. "Put it on the small pretzel rolls from the Costco bakery and it jumps to 9.5/10," wrote one customer.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad for $2.95 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Chicken and Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing
Kirkland's Chicken and Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing looks like an oversized protein bowl. It's 2 pounds of nutrient-dense, fresh salad ingredients all layered together inside a single container. In the salad you'll find Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, quinoa, barley, chopped romaine, spinach, cashews, pickled red cabbage, roasted edamame, and hard boiled eggs with the Asian Sesame Dressing included in a separate container. All those ingredients combine to create a flavorful salad that would pair well with almost any burger, and the effort required is basically zero.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Chicken and Grain Bowl with Asian Dressing for $7.93 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Grain and Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Kirkland's Grain and Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette is another fresh and filling side dish from Costco. It'll offset the fat and carbs that come with burger night with a healthy blend of chickpeas, quinoa, Bulgur wheat, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, celery, kale, cabbage, and carrots. One container generally contains about 2.5 pounds of salad and comes with two packets of tangy apple cider vinaigrette dressing.
Buy the Kirkland Signature Grain and Celery Salad for $5.66 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad
Kirkland's Caesar Salad is your answer to a green salad burger side. It's mostly made of chopped romaine lettuce but it's topped with fresh lemon wedges and shredded parmesan cheese. You also get garlic and cheese croutons with this salad and a generous amount of Caesar dressing in two separate packets. Reviewers love that the flavors in this salad kit are exactly what you'd expect from a Caesar salad — plus, it takes all the work out of making a side dish.
Buy Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad for $5.10 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Pasta in Wine Sauce
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Pasta in Wine Sauce is made with Orecchiette pasta, Italian sausage, grape tomatoes, spinach, parmesan cheese, and cooking wine. According to shoppers, it's a well-balanced pasta dish but quite a few people say they add an extra layer of cheese, extra garlic, or additional seasonings to make it even better. All you really have to do is pop it in the oven for a little under an hour and you're set for burger and pasta heaven.
Buy Kirkland Signature's Italian Sausage and Pasta in Wine Sauce for $6.23 per pound at Costco.
Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach and Cheese Ravioli
Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach and Cheese Ravioli adds a different set of textures to a hamburger dinner. It's an easy-to-make pasta dish with a mild, pleasant flavor which some reviewers say is reminiscent of spinach and artichoke dip (there aren't any artichokes in the ravioli). They come in a two-pack at Costco and they're organic.
Buy Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach and Cheese Ravioli for $14.74 at Costco.
Taylor Farms Broccoli Crunch Salad Kit
Taylor Farms Broccoli Crunch Salad Kit is crunchier than a regular green salad as it's made with the crispiest vegetables — broccoli and cauliflower, red cabbage and carrots. Plus, there are sliced almonds and dried cranberries in the mix. Cheddar cheese and a sweet coleslaw dressing round out the flavor profile by adding a touch of creamy sweetness. Reviewers love the variety of ingredients and the colorful visual it presents on the plate.
Buy Taylor Farms Broccoli Crunch Salad Kit for $5.66 at Costco.