10 Costco Sides Your Burger Is Begging For

Side dishes might seem optional, given their name, but you realize how necessary they are when your burger shows up without its fries. Lonely burgers need side dish companions and Costco has everything you could ever want to fill up that plate. Most of them require minimal to zero prep work, and there's something available for everyone. From french fries to complicated salads, you'll find every side you need at the membership warehouse. Even this Costco side dish Reddit would bring to a party pairs well with a good burger.

Some of the best Costco sides are made by Kirkland Signature and you'll find them in the deli area. They're sold by the pound in prepackaged containers, crafted to feel homemade, and are usually large enough to feed a small group. Included in this line of sides are cold salads, melty pasta dishes, and various types of cooked potatoes. Other great sides are scattered throughout the store, like ravioli in the refrigerated section and the popular pickle brand that just so happens to be our favorite. Don't forget Costco has the burger patties too — try Kirkland wagyu burgers for your next cookout and pair them with one of these to make them even better.