Trader Joe's New Frozen Pasta Is Straight From Italy, And All It's Missing Is A Sprinkle Of Parmesan

Trader Joe's frozen items are one of the most convenient ways to make a meal, and we've previously ranked a wide variety of products in Trader Joe's frozen pasta section. One of the best things about Trader Joe's is that the grocery store tends to stock novel dishes, and one current pasta import has caught our eye in particular. There's a pasta primavera in stores now which is a vegetarian dish with zucchini, red bell peppers, and broccoli; perfect for vegetarians or anyone looking for an easygoing meal.

The pasta itself is a twisted strozzapreti, which is similar to cavatelli. It's both microwaveable and stove top-friendly, and on top of that it's actually imported from Italy. Though it's newly in stores, commenters on Reddit have already tried it. One customer said, noting the price ($4.49 per 16-ounce package), "Just had this tonight, added lemon, pepper, and burrata ... Nice for days when you are too exhausted to cook, though the price will keep me from buying it more than every once in a while." Another commenter dressed it up with a shower of one little garnish, saying, "I added just a bit of Parmesan and it was fine."