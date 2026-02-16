The Frozen Italian Meal From Trader Joe's That Tastes Restaurant Quality

When you shop at Trader Joe's, it almost feels like you're getting away with something. You're paying budget prices for food that's just as good as — and often better than — name brands from your local supermarket. How does it manage to do that? Well, through private label goods and judicious use of shelf space. But really, so long as it keeps offering great frozen meals under five dollars, we'll keep buying them. Just take a look at its Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce which currently goes for $4.79 and tastes like something you'd get from a checkered-tablecloth restaurant.

Trader Joe's (or Trader Giotto's, as they sometimes call themselves when getting Italian with it) generally delivers when it comes to frozen food, and that's especially the case with its pasta offerings. They're a world apart from the wan, rubbery pastas you get from Lean Cuisine or Banquet. These frozen pasta dishes are robust and hearty, and the Cheese Filled Fiocchetti is no exception. Each package is filled with three different cheeses — ricotta, Taleggio, and mozzarella — and submerged in Trader Joe's justifiably famous creamy pink sauce, which is essentially a mix of marinara and alfredo sauce. In short, it's rich, silky, and decadent; all for under five bucks.