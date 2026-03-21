Trader Joe's $6 Freezer Find Makes Pasta Night A Breeze
Trader Joe's is a lifeline to those who want an easy, filling dinner. From boxed pastas to the entire frozen section, the possibilities seem endless. Those seeking a delicious frozen Italian meal from Trader Joe's have no shortage of lasagnas and pizzas to select, but if you want to elevate pasta night, there's one option that many TJ's faithful swear by — Italian Style Meatballs. At only about $6 per bag, they are an easy way to add some flavor and body to your pasta dinners.
According to the Trader Joe's site, the medium-sized meatballs use high-quality beef and breadcrumbs as their base. Reviewers say just a few are enough for a satisfying portion, so they provide a great deal of bulk to any pasta meal. To prepare, microwave the meatballs according to the packaging instructions, or heat them in a conventional oven. "Usually bake em for 33 minutes for that little bit of crunchy bottom texture, then throw in sauce," one Redditor recommended.
You can also simmer them in a pan with some sauce, slow-cook them for a sumptuous mouthfeel, or use your oven's broiler to give meatballs the perfect crust. One Reddit user even recommended deep-frying the meatballs before adding them to your pasta. "I think they're better if you air fry them to get some char on them! I thaw slightly in the microwave, then airfry."
Why Trader Joe's Italian Style Meatballs are a perfect addition to your dinner
Adding meatballs to pasta dishes offers a traditional and tasty ingredient that also delivers a solid dose of nutrients. A serving of two meatballs provides 11 grams of protein, as well as some of your daily recommended intake of iron, vitamin C, and calcium. The spices in the meatballs include garlic, onion, parsley, and peppers, to give a strong pop of herby flavors. There's even a hint of cheese mixed into the meat for extra salt and umami. These flavors go well with just about any Italian taste profile, which makes them especially versatile and convenient.
As for what to pair them with, the options are limitless, but pasta is where they reign supreme. Keep things traditional by placing them atop some spaghetti, and finish it all with grated parmesan cheese. Add meatballs to a baked ziti for extra body and richness. Make a version of Swedish meatballs using Trader Joe's bowtie pasta and a creamy gravy sauce. You can even incorporate them into a unique meatball salad as a side to any pasta main course for a complete meal. No matter what you decide to do with these meaty marvels, you're bound to end up with something luxuriously beefy.