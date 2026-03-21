Trader Joe's $6 Freezer Find Makes Pasta Night A Breeze

Trader Joe's is a lifeline to those who want an easy, filling dinner. From boxed pastas to the entire frozen section, the possibilities seem endless. Those seeking a delicious frozen Italian meal from Trader Joe's have no shortage of lasagnas and pizzas to select, but if you want to elevate pasta night, there's one option that many TJ's faithful swear by — Italian Style Meatballs. At only about $6 per bag, they are an easy way to add some flavor and body to your pasta dinners.

According to the Trader Joe's site, the medium-sized meatballs use high-quality beef and breadcrumbs as their base. Reviewers say just a few are enough for a satisfying portion, so they provide a great deal of bulk to any pasta meal. To prepare, microwave the meatballs according to the packaging instructions, or heat them in a conventional oven. "Usually bake em for 33 minutes for that little bit of crunchy bottom texture, then throw in sauce," one Redditor recommended.

You can also simmer them in a pan with some sauce, slow-cook them for a sumptuous mouthfeel, or use your oven's broiler to give meatballs the perfect crust. One Reddit user even recommended deep-frying the meatballs before adding them to your pasta. "I think they're better if you air fry them to get some char on them! I thaw slightly in the microwave, then airfry."