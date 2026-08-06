Costco Shoppers Spotted This Discontinued Chocolate Product Back On Shelves: 'I'm So Psyched For This!'

It's always disheartening to discover that one of your go-to grocery finds is no longer gracing the shelves. Costco shoppers are no strangers to that disappointment. Some products that have disappeared over the years, like Costco's discontinued Polish hot dog, are still longed for to this day by many customers. But while the fan-favorite frank may not be returning anytime soon, a beloved baking staple that was discontinued in 2024 is finally coming back: Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips.

After a roughly two-year hiatus, the chips are being shipped to the big-box stores once again. One fan of the sweet morsels created a Reddit thread announcing their return, noting that they are currently being rolled out in only a few regions. Upon hearing the news, some folks are rushing out to their local warehouse to see if the chocolate chips are back in their neck of the woods, posting what they discover in the thread.

So far, they've only been confirmed at a few stores, but Costco shoppers who aren't seeing them yet are still excited to hear the prized brand of chocolate chips will soon be available again. On the aforementioned Reddit thread, one person posted, "I've been a scrooge with my last bag (I refuse to buy Nestlé products) and I'm so psyched for this!" Another Redditor wrote, "Yes!!! I ended up having to pay through the nose for Ghirardelli chips last Christmas."