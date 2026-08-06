Costco Shoppers Spotted This Discontinued Chocolate Product Back On Shelves: 'I'm So Psyched For This!'
It's always disheartening to discover that one of your go-to grocery finds is no longer gracing the shelves. Costco shoppers are no strangers to that disappointment. Some products that have disappeared over the years, like Costco's discontinued Polish hot dog, are still longed for to this day by many customers. But while the fan-favorite frank may not be returning anytime soon, a beloved baking staple that was discontinued in 2024 is finally coming back: Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips.
After a roughly two-year hiatus, the chips are being shipped to the big-box stores once again. One fan of the sweet morsels created a Reddit thread announcing their return, noting that they are currently being rolled out in only a few regions. Upon hearing the news, some folks are rushing out to their local warehouse to see if the chocolate chips are back in their neck of the woods, posting what they discover in the thread.
So far, they've only been confirmed at a few stores, but Costco shoppers who aren't seeing them yet are still excited to hear the prized brand of chocolate chips will soon be available again. On the aforementioned Reddit thread, one person posted, "I've been a scrooge with my last bag (I refuse to buy Nestlé products) and I'm so psyched for this!" Another Redditor wrote, "Yes!!! I ended up having to pay through the nose for Ghirardelli chips last Christmas."
Why Costco chocolate chips were discontinued
As cherished as they were by Costco shoppers, some might wonder why Kirkland's chocolate chips were discontinued in the first place. Like many other things in life, it came down to economics: Cocoa prices went through the roof in 2024, climbing about 200% above the normal price.
Costco is committed to offering customers value for their products that matches, if not surpasses, that of big-name brands. When cocoa prices shot up, the company would have been forced to sell its brand of chocolate chips for a price higher than Nestlé's product. Instead, Costco decided to temporarily discontinue the baking staple until cocoa prices stabilized, and sold Nestlé chips (which ranked near the bottom of our list of store-bought chocolate chip brands) in their place.
Now that cocoa prices are in a better place, Costco's been busy behind the scenes, working with its suppliers to get Kirkland chocolate chips back on the shelves. In the same Reddit thread announcing the return of this key ingredient in chewy chocolate chip cookies, one Redditor noted, "I work for the company that makes these! There were weeks straight of the production line only running this stuff. It's finally all started getting pulled and shipped last week." Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips may not be in everyone's local store thus far, but it appears it's only a matter of time for those who haven't seen them yet.