Trader Joe's New Insulated Tote Bag Color Has Fans Running To The Store: 'Oh My God This Is Stunning'

Some people go wild when Chanel or Balenciaga release a new bag, even if it looks like a spot-the-difference game next to last season's style. The same goes for Trader Joe's totes. The chain has released so many different versions of its signature totes over the years that both the classic canvas bags and the newer, insulated styles have become collector's items. Hopeful resellers list limited-edition totes for $1,000 or more, and fans form lines outside stores in hopes of scoring new releases.

Now, Trader Joe's has dropped a lime green version of its 8-gallon insulated bags for summer 2026. It features a silhouette image of a TJ's store, and the padded bags are 12.5 inches wide and over a foot deep, with long straps, a zippered flat-top, and an internal pocket. This latest edition of Trader Joe's full-sized bag costs $8.99, a solid price for the sturdy totes.

Although the chain released similar versions of the same bag in 2024 and 2025 in other shades of green and a mini insulated tote bag in this lime green color in May, fans are as excited as ever about the new item. "Oh my GOD this is stunning," commented one fan on the r/traderjoes subreddit. " [...] Hope my store in the Seattle area has it when I go tomorrow!" Other shoppers are hoping to snag a bag ASAP, too. Another Redditor wrote, " ... [I] have been counting down hours since Monday till I can go tomorrow."