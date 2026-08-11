The New Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowl Flavor That's Not Worth The Money
Campbell's Chunky has ventured into the freezer aisle with a new line of microwavable dinners. Like the soups, Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls are protein-packed and hearty, and come in a variety of flavors like Country Fried Chicken With Mashed Potatoes and Philly Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese. We tried and ranked all of the new Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls, and our reviewer thought weren't that bad. In truth, these are the kind of TV dinners your grandparents dreamed about — tasty and made with real-looking ingredients. But there was one flavor that our reviewer didn't think was worth the money: Campbell's Chunky Meat Lover's Lasagna.
Campbell's version of microwave lasagna is a deconstructed version packed into a bowl. Instead of using standard lasagna noodles, this bowl is made with Mafalda pasta (mini lasagna noodles), as well as beef and pork crumbles, ricotta cheese, and red sauce. Across the board, reviews say it's nothing special. "Not a lot of color. Not a lot of cheese," wrote one person on TikTok. "It's just okay. I would definitely give that a five out of 10." Our own reviewer, and plenty others, suggest there are better options. If you want to stockpile some heat-and-eat lasagna meals in your freezer, reach for a different brand.
Better brands for a microwave meal that tastes close to homemade
Heat-and-eat lasagna is a popular choice as a microwave meal, thanks to the nature of the dish itself. Its moisture-rich layers of sauce and meat covered with cheese and pasta means that it doesn't dry out when cooked (as long as it isn't deconstructed, that is). There are dozens of other brands that make TV dinner-style lasagna meals in both individual-sized meals and family portions, as well as vegetarian options. For example, Udi's has a gluten-free lasagna at Target and other grocery stores, and Amy's Kitchen Vegetable Lasagna is a good vegetarian option.
If you're looking for a store-bought frozen lasagna that tastes like it's from a restaurant, try Trader Joe's Family Style Meat Lasagna. It's substantial and well-structured, and you'll get four servings for $7.50. Lasagna is also a Costco frozen meal that customers should grab every time. Kirkland's Sausage and Beef Lasagna is both flavorful and comforting, and customers say it almost tastes homemade. It also comes in large portions – a total of 6 pounds, or 12 servings, of pasta for about $20. For portions that are a little smaller, Stouffer's Meat Lover's Lasagna is a reliable staple sold in 10-ounce containers.