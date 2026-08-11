The New Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowl Flavor That's Not Worth The Money

Campbell's Chunky has ventured into the freezer aisle with a new line of microwavable dinners. Like the soups, Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls are protein-packed and hearty, and come in a variety of flavors like Country Fried Chicken With Mashed Potatoes and Philly Cheesesteak Mac and Cheese. We tried and ranked all of the new Campbell's Chunky Frozen Bowls, and our reviewer thought weren't that bad. In truth, these are the kind of TV dinners your grandparents dreamed about — tasty and made with real-looking ingredients. But there was one flavor that our reviewer didn't think was worth the money: Campbell's Chunky Meat Lover's Lasagna.

Campbell's version of microwave lasagna is a deconstructed version packed into a bowl. Instead of using standard lasagna noodles, this bowl is made with Mafalda pasta (mini lasagna noodles), as well as beef and pork crumbles, ricotta cheese, and red sauce. Across the board, reviews say it's nothing special. "Not a lot of color. Not a lot of cheese," wrote one person on TikTok. "It's just okay. I would definitely give that a five out of 10." Our own reviewer, and plenty others, suggest there are better options. If you want to stockpile some heat-and-eat lasagna meals in your freezer, reach for a different brand.