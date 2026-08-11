The Burger King Kids Meal Adults Shouldn't Hesitate To Order
Burger King offers one of the worst fast food value menus, but luckily it hides an affordable hidden gem: one of the best kids' meals for adults. If you're craving a lighter, more budget-friendly Burger King option, you shouldn't hesitate to have it your way and order the King Jr. Meal.
The target audience might be children, but there's no official age limit, and the home of the Whopper seems to have no qualms with adults ordering the meal. In fact, a recent Burger King press release mentioned that the King Jr. Meal was designed to bring fun to mealtime for "guests of all ages." Even the toy selection has been known to cater to adults – Burger King released a limited-edition Hasbro King Jr. Meal in spring 2026, which included Furby and Transformers-branded trinkets much more likely to appeal to nostalgic '90s kids than Gen Alpha.
Most importantly, the King Jr. Meal is a royally good deal. At $3.99, it falls on the cheaper end of the fast food kids' meal price spectrum, and it comes with all the fittings. The King Jr. Meal includes a choice of entree, side, and drink, plus the obligatory paper crown and a toy.
What comes in Burger King's King Jr. Meal?
Burger King's King Jr. Meal comes with your choice of a kids' hamburger, cheeseburger, or four pieces of chicken nuggets. Six pieces of nuggets would be an additional dollar. Side options include french fries, onion rings, or applesauce (though we'd recommend avoiding Burger King's misleading onion rings). You can opt for apple juice, plain milk, or chocolate milk to wash it down. Most soft drinks would cost an extra $1.79, but the kids' lemonade is included in the total.
The cherry on top? Burger King's kids meals come with a stellar rotating themed toy selection which can be appreciated by fast food fans of all ages. In addition to the aforementioned nostalgic '90s trinkets, recent toys have included Star Wars Mandalorian, SpongeBob, and Crayola-themed memorabilia, which could very well become vintage fast food collector's items one day. If toys aren't your thing, many locations allow customers to swap the toy for a chocolate chip cookie or soft serve cone free of charge, which is a pretty sweet deal. No matter how you order it, the King Jr. Meal is a fabulous way to have it your way at Burger King.