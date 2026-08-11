The Burger King Kids Meal Adults Shouldn't Hesitate To Order

Burger King offers one of the worst fast food value menus, but luckily it hides an affordable hidden gem: one of the best kids' meals for adults. If you're craving a lighter, more budget-friendly Burger King option, you shouldn't hesitate to have it your way and order the King Jr. Meal.

The target audience might be children, but there's no official age limit, and the home of the Whopper seems to have no qualms with adults ordering the meal. In fact, a recent Burger King press release mentioned that the King Jr. Meal was designed to bring fun to mealtime for "guests of all ages." Even the toy selection has been known to cater to adults – Burger King released a limited-edition Hasbro King Jr. Meal in spring 2026, which included Furby and Transformers-branded trinkets much more likely to appeal to nostalgic '90s kids than Gen Alpha.

Most importantly, the King Jr. Meal is a royally good deal. At $3.99, it falls on the cheaper end of the fast food kids' meal price spectrum, and it comes with all the fittings. The King Jr. Meal includes a choice of entree, side, and drink, plus the obligatory paper crown and a toy.