14 Back-To-School Snacks Costco Shoppers Need To Throw In Their Lunch Boxes

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Brace yourself: Back to school season is upon us. Whether that phrase fills you with joy or dread, you know you've got some prep work to do. There are school supplies to buy, wardrobe essentials to arrange, and most importantly lunches to pack. (The ones served in school cafeterias may be getting better, but they're still not great.) This means that a trip to Costco is probably in the cards, as long as the card you're holding is a membership one.

These Costco school snacks span a variety of ages and stages. Some of the items are suitable for stuffing in a kindergartner's Bluey lunchbox while others can be tossed in a backpack to supply you with sustenance as you scurry between college classes. Many of the products on this list are healthy ones since returning scholars need to be operating at peak capacity. A few, however, are a bit more indulgent as everyone needs a fun treat to brighten their day when the dark clouds of homework loom large on the horizon. One thing all these snacks have in common is that they're easy and convenient with little to no prep work required. After all, school lunch packing doesn't have to destroy you. With Costco in your corner and a couple of these items in your cart, consider this chore checked off your list.