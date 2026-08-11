14 Back-To-School Snacks Costco Shoppers Need To Throw In Their Lunch Boxes
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Brace yourself: Back to school season is upon us. Whether that phrase fills you with joy or dread, you know you've got some prep work to do. There are school supplies to buy, wardrobe essentials to arrange, and most importantly lunches to pack. (The ones served in school cafeterias may be getting better, but they're still not great.) This means that a trip to Costco is probably in the cards, as long as the card you're holding is a membership one.
These Costco school snacks span a variety of ages and stages. Some of the items are suitable for stuffing in a kindergartner's Bluey lunchbox while others can be tossed in a backpack to supply you with sustenance as you scurry between college classes. Many of the products on this list are healthy ones since returning scholars need to be operating at peak capacity. A few, however, are a bit more indulgent as everyone needs a fun treat to brighten their day when the dark clouds of homework loom large on the horizon. One thing all these snacks have in common is that they're easy and convenient with little to no prep work required. After all, school lunch packing doesn't have to destroy you. With Costco in your corner and a couple of these items in your cart, consider this chore checked off your list.
Australian-inspired nutritious nibbles
Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites aren't quite cookies, nor are they muffins. They're not even Australian, although they do seem to have been inspired by the Antipodean coconut-oatmeal cookies called Anzac biscuits. (Aussie Bites are sold at Australian Costcos under the name of Simply Grain Bites.) These healthy little two-bite discs include both oatmeal and coconut while also packing in dried apricots, honey, quinoa, and seeds (chia, flax, and sunflower) to deliver a heaping helping of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.
Purchase a 30-ounce package of Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites at Costco for $13.27.
Cups of healthy hummus
Hummus is an excellent source of plant-based protein and it's also full of filling fiber that can fuel you through grueling hours of classwork. Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus also tastes pretty great and comes pre-packed into single serving-sized tubs to make the perfect portion-controlled snack for a school day.
Purchase 20 2.5-ounce tubs of Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus at Costco for $8.96.
Dippable Indian bread
If you're noshing on hummus you'll also need something for dipping. Pita and tortilla chips might crumble when packed in a lunch box or bag, but Stonefire Naan Dippers remain soft and flexible. This bite-sized, Indian-style bread is sturdy enough for scooping and can also partner with other dips, such as queso, guacamole, or baba ghanoush. (Channel your inner Gordon Ramsay by adding a dash of liquid smoke to the last one.)
Purchase a 19.4-ounce tub of Stonefire Naan Dippers at Costco for $7.71.
Fruit snacks with a crunch
Old-school fruit snacks like the ones that were popular back in the '80s were usually soft and squishy, but new-school That's it Organic Fruit Crunchables are dry and crispy instead. They're also quite a bit healthier since they're made with nothing but fruit (and in one case, a single added spice). The variety pack sold by Costco contains 0.35-ounce pouches of these snacks in three different flavors: apple, strawberry, and cinnamon. (The last one has the spice, of course.)
Purchase a 21-count of That's it Organic Fruit Crunchables Variety Pack at Costco for $15.42.
Hawaiian potato chips
A basic assortment of single-serve chip bags might contain plain, sour cream and onion, and barbecue; all pretty run-of-the-mill flavors. A Hawaiian Kettle-Style Island Pack, on the other hand, offers more exciting options like Luau BBQ and Sweet Maui Onion along with original and spicy "Hulapeño." Even the packaging provides a lift — each 1.5-ounce bag is adorned with colorful scenes of Hawaiian tourist attractions that allow you to imagine yourself far, far away from algebra class.
Purchase a 30-count Hawaiian Kettle Style Potato Chips Island Variety Pack at Costco for $15.99.
Kawaii Japanese cookies
In Japan, "kawaii" isn't just a word meaning "cute," it's a whole way of life that encompasses anything from Hello Kitty cosplayers to Hello Panda. The latter, of course, being the snack with the sweet creamy filling and crunchy outside adorned with a sports-playing panda bear. Hello Panda products are super-popular in the United States as well, and Costco offers quite a bargain if you buy them in bulk. These same snacks purchased at Five Below, a cheap store customers call a candy paradise, would cost about twice as much for the same amount.
Purchase 32 0.75-ounce bags of Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate Creme-Filled Cookies at Costco for $9.79.
Mini granola pouches
Granola in cereal form wasn't made for eating out of hand as it tends to shed stray oats and seeds. MadeGood Organic Granola Bites, however, were designed as finger food so all the oats, brown rice, dried fruits, and other healthy stuff are contained inside tiny puffs; making for mess-free consumption. Costco's variety pack consists of two different flavors: chocolate chip and mixed berry. Both types are vegan, gluten-free, and don't include peanuts or tree nuts.
Purchase a 24-count MadeGood Organic Granola Bites Variety Pack at Costco for $13.61.
Organic fruit jerky made with mangos
The fun thing about eating jerky is that it's chewy enough to last a good long time. Meat eaters aren't the only ones that get to enjoy it, however, since fruit jerky (aka fruit leather) is also a thing. The two varieties of Solely Organic Fruit Jerky that come in Costco's variety pack are both mango-based, but one is flavored with blueberries and the other uses raspberries. There are no other ingredients, preservatives, or sweeteners; this snack is 100% pure dried fruit.
Purchase a 16-count Solely Organic Fruit Jerky Variety Pack at Costco for $18.61.
Organic oatmeal cookies
Even though Cookie Monster 2.0 now touts his favorite snack as a "sometime food," he might not mind if Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies are part of your daily school lunch routine. These cookies are gluten-free, made with non-GMOs, and vegan; and they have a texture more akin to that of a granola bar than a traditional cookie. Even so, Heavenly Hunks have a dedicated cadre of fans who rave about how good they are.
Purchase a 22-ounce bag of Heavenly Hunks Organic Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Cookies at Costco for $11.91.
Pretzel bites with a surprise inside
Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels are a snack with a lot to offer. These crunchy little nuggets are salty and also a little bit sweet from the peanut butter filling, which also provides four grams of protein per serving. This product is also incredibly budget-friendly, costing just $0.20 per ounce. As a bonus, the pretzels come in a large plastic container that can be re-used to store pantry staples or other supplies.
Purchase a 55-ounce jar of Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels at Costco for $11.00.
Snap into something better than a Slim Jim
Back in the '90s, wrestling superstar Randy Savage was exhorting kids to "Snap into a Slim Jim!" Times have changed, and in the 21st century we have better alternatives like Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks. No disrespect to the late, great Macho Man, but why subject yourself to a dubious meat product when you can indulge in something with recognizable ingredients?
Purchase 12 1.15-ounce Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Beef Sticks at Costco for $15.65.
Soft and chewy protein bars
Some protein bars can be hard, dense, and dry; making them difficult to choke down. Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bars, on the other hand, are soft, flavorful, and quite enjoyable to eat. They also provide 10 grams of protein per bar along with 6 grams of dietary fiber.
Purchase 42 1.41-ounce Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bars at Costco for $16.67.
Spicy peanut pouches
Nuts are a great plant-based protein pick-me up and peanuts are on the less-expensive end of the price spectrum. Even people who don't particularly care for plain peanuts may have their taste buds piqued by Sabritas Peanut Mix. This assortment consists of four different varieties: six packets each of Japanese-style peanuts, salt and lime peanuts, and spicy peanuts along with 12 packets simply labeled "hot."
Purchase a 30-count Sabritas Peanut Mix box at Costco for $11.99.
Sweet and nutty snack clusters
If you prefer your nutty snacks to be sweet rather than spicy, Costco covers this contingency as well. Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters not only include the nuts they're named for but also contain almonds and pumpkin seeds. These nutritious ingredients are combined into clusters with honey and rice syrup, making for a sweet snack with natural ingredients that you can feel good about eating.
Purchase a 2-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Cashew Clusters at Costco for $12.47.