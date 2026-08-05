Trader Joe's New Dessert Doesn't Have Every Customer Convinced: 'Sounds Like Nightmare Fuel'

Trader Joe's is back at it, recently releasing a new dessert that's dividing the internet. This time around, the chain's Mango Sticky Rice is the center of the discussion. The Thai-inspired dessert is billed as a great way to cap off a spicy meal, and plenty of customers who have sampled it say it's a dream come true. But while many can't wait to try it themselves, some are hesitant given what they're seeing.

One concern that's been voiced on Reddit is the lackluster appearance of the product, which doesn't inspire confidence about the quality. One person said, "Sorry, but this looks unappealing." Another commenter agreed when they said, "That doesn't look like any mango sticky rice I've ever seen. Gonna pass on this one."

Some of the most passionate critiques came from people who weren't thrilled about how the dessert is supposed to be prepared. According to the directions on the box, it should be heated in the microwave for 1 minute, and some were astounded that customers were being instructed to treat fruit so poorly. "Microwave mango?" one person questioned. A separate Redditor said, "Microwaved mango sounds like nightmare fuel." They have a point — freezing fruit and then microwaving it can't be doing wonderful things to the texture. Judging from some of the unenthusiastic comments about the latest dessert, it probably won't end up in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame, and not just because of the microwaved mango paradox.