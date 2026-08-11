DiGiorno Vs Red Baron: The Frozen Pizza Community On Reddit Says This Is The Best

We'll admit it: We're fascinated by the subject of frozen pizza. It's one of the best, most convenient foods there is, and the endless debates people have online about it are fun to keep track of. Some are really opinionated when it comes to the freezer staple, and in a Reddit battle of two brands, Red Baron and DiGiorno, one was the decisive winner.

The results surprised us, since we've ranked frozen pizzas before and had a different thought. But the Reddit users have spoken, and said that Red Baron defeats DiGiorno in terms of frozen pies. As much as DiGiorno touts its rising crust, enthusiastic commenters said things like "Red Baron's sauce tastes so much better than DiGiorno's. It has actual flavor and doesn't taste like tomato paste." Others said it's more of a personal preference thing, with one noting, "Digiorno tastes a little more like a normal pizza, but Red Baron is great in its own, specific way. It's like how a McDonald's burger is not the 'best' burger, but when you want one, you want one."