DiGiorno Vs Red Baron: The Frozen Pizza Community On Reddit Says This Is The Best
We'll admit it: We're fascinated by the subject of frozen pizza. It's one of the best, most convenient foods there is, and the endless debates people have online about it are fun to keep track of. Some are really opinionated when it comes to the freezer staple, and in a Reddit battle of two brands, Red Baron and DiGiorno, one was the decisive winner.
The results surprised us, since we've ranked frozen pizzas before and had a different thought. But the Reddit users have spoken, and said that Red Baron defeats DiGiorno in terms of frozen pies. As much as DiGiorno touts its rising crust, enthusiastic commenters said things like "Red Baron's sauce tastes so much better than DiGiorno's. It has actual flavor and doesn't taste like tomato paste." Others said it's more of a personal preference thing, with one noting, "Digiorno tastes a little more like a normal pizza, but Red Baron is great in its own, specific way. It's like how a McDonald's burger is not the 'best' burger, but when you want one, you want one."
DiGiorno has historically edged out Red Baron in our previous ranking
As a whole, The Takeout's opinion has generally preferred DiGiorno pizza over Red Baron, but only by a hair. In our ranking of frozen pepperoni pizzas, DiGiorno's rising crust pepperoni pizza came in first place, with Red Baron's classic crust pepperoni pizza coming in at a very close second. In this case, we did in fact prefer the thicker and more robust crust, as it was a heartier and more delivery-adjacent option. That being said, we're also fans of Red Baron's balance of sauce to cheese, and the smell of those pizzas baking was easily the best of the bunch. (After all, our noses do a lot of heavy lifting as we eat.)
But we're even big enough fans of DiGiorno that we've done a big ranking of many of its pizza products in the past. So in this hearty debate, we're going to have to disagree with Reddit, though we wouldn't say no to another head-to-head taste test. You know, for science. The argument between best brands of frozen pizza will likely go on for an eternity, but we'll also stand behind our favorites just to join the online discourse.