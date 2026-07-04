Not DiGiorno, Not Red Baron: Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Frozen Pizza Brand Might Surprise You
We don't expect frozen veggie pizza to be gourmet. They're simply built to be a convenient, healthier way to scratch the pizza itch. It's the pizza you grab to satisfy the vegetarian in your group while the rest of you dive into something loaded with pepperoni. But if you're going to get a frozen vegetable pizza for dinner, you better make it Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza, according to Consumer Reports; the same entity that has revealed where to find the cinnamon with the lowest lead content.
Consumer Reports has ranked the frozen vegetable pizzas available at grocery stores based on package size, nutritional profile, texture, and taste. None of them earned a glowing report, since all failed to reach CR's top score of 100 points. The highest-rated pizza you can find in grocery store freezer sections, Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza, only received a 62. It received a nutrition score of 3 out of 5 and a sensory score of 4 out of 5 points.
CR notes the pizza has crispy, Italian-style crust and mild seasoning. The publication also points out the variety of vegetables on the pizza, which include roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, and onion. Two types of cheese (mozzarella and something ambiguously dubbed soft, mild cheese) finish out the flavor profile for the pizza. (We suggest adding your own toppings on frozen pizza, by the way.)
How Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza compares to other CR pizza rankings
Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza only scored a few points above the next-placed brand in Consumer Report's ranking of frozen veggie pizzas. The runner-up is Dr. Oetker Virtuoso Thin + Crispy Crust Vegetable Medley Pizza, scoring a 61 (only one point less than TJ's veggie pizza). Ranked third is the American Flatbread Revolution Thin and Crispy Vegetable Pizza with a score of 60 (and with a price tag starting at $10, almost double the cost of the other two top ranked pizzas).
Consumers themselves have a lot to say about each of the three top ranked pizzas, but they leave glowing reviews for Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza. "I really like the amount of vegetables on this pizza, and they are always well distributed," writes one Redditor. Many people add a few extras to the pizza before they toss it in the oven; using it as a springboard for all kinds of semi-homemade vegetarian and vegan pizzas. "I love this one," writes another Redditor. "I find the globs of cheese it does have are super flavorful, and I love the veggies. Recently I've been adding the new vegan pepperonis and it's been a nice plus!" Balsamic drizzle, parmesan cheese, and extra layers of mozzarella are among the popular added toppings customers talk about in reviews.