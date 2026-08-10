This S'mores-Inspired Aldi Find Will Take Adults Right Back To Childhood

When was the last time you made s'mores? It's a sticky project that requires a bonfire and plenty of extra time — two things that came in abundance during childhood. As adults, we don't have the chance to kick our feet up around a campfire as often. What we do have, though, is a debit card that can buy jarred s'mores and cut the work out of making them entirely. Berryhill Smores Spread from Aldi does just that, combining the flavors of the classic campfire treat in one $3 13-ounce jar.

The chocolate part of the Berryhill Smores Spread can be compared to our favorite hazelnut cocoa spread, Nutella, but this Aldi product also has marshmallow swirls as well as graham cracker crumbs that actually make it taste like the traditional s'mores treat. All you need is a pair of graham crackers to make the dessert complete, but many Aldi shoppers aren't even taking that step. A spoon and a jar are all they need to enjoy the real flavor of a classic childhood summer. The only drawback to this spread is that customers can't seem to stop eating it. "I'LL EAT THAT WHOLE JAR... INCLUDING THE JAR," one person joked in a review. Another said, "I took one tiny lick, and my eyes nearly popped out of my head," later adding that the flavor was similar to the filling of a s'mores Pop-Tart.