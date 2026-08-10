The Big Brand Behind Shake Shack's Beef Hot Dogs

While most people visit Shake Shack for its (admittedly pricey) elevated fast food burgers, the chain also sells hot dogs for those in the mood for something slightly different. The jumbo dogs at Shake Shack are split lengthwise and then griddled, which gives them a lot of extra caramelized surface area. And despite being founded as a hot dog cart in New York City, Shake Shack's hot dog manufacturer of choice isn't from the Big Apple — but rather, Chicago.

Shake Shack quietly gets its hot dogs from famed purveyor Vienna Beef. This is an interesting choice, considering Sabrett's locally-made New York hot dogs are the quintessential dirty water dog. On the other hand, Vienna Beef is a storied institution in Chicago, known for its juicy, well-seasoned frankfurters, made to stand up to anything you load on top. These hot dogs are a good canvas for a rotating menu of toppings from Shake Shack; not only can a Vienna Beef hot dog handle a bevy of Chicago-style condiments, but it can also be dressed with anything that'll rival a burger's creativity.