The Big Brand Behind Shake Shack's Beef Hot Dogs
While most people visit Shake Shack for its (admittedly pricey) elevated fast food burgers, the chain also sells hot dogs for those in the mood for something slightly different. The jumbo dogs at Shake Shack are split lengthwise and then griddled, which gives them a lot of extra caramelized surface area. And despite being founded as a hot dog cart in New York City, Shake Shack's hot dog manufacturer of choice isn't from the Big Apple — but rather, Chicago.
Shake Shack quietly gets its hot dogs from famed purveyor Vienna Beef. This is an interesting choice, considering Sabrett's locally-made New York hot dogs are the quintessential dirty water dog. On the other hand, Vienna Beef is a storied institution in Chicago, known for its juicy, well-seasoned frankfurters, made to stand up to anything you load on top. These hot dogs are a good canvas for a rotating menu of toppings from Shake Shack; not only can a Vienna Beef hot dog handle a bevy of Chicago-style condiments, but it can also be dressed with anything that'll rival a burger's creativity.
Vienna Beef is a beloved Chicago institution
If you're going to serve hot dogs at your restaurant chain, you might as well make it a crowd-pleaser. Vienna Beef has been making hot dogs since 1893, and most Chicagoans will tell you that it's the reigning dog around town. The majority of stands in Chicago sell Vienna Beef hot dogs; all the best in the city almost always start with a Vienna Beef base. In fact, its hot dogs are so beloved that there's even a Vienna Beef Hall of Fame dedicated to Chicago's vendors. (As far as we know, Shake Shack's not in there, yet.)
And even as an homage to the original, Shake Shack did indeed sell a "Shack-cago" dog of its own, using all the signature seven toppings (yellow mustard, diced onions, sweet pickle relish, sliced tomatoes, a pickle spear, sport peppers, and celery salt). That's been retired from the menu for some time now, but it's clear that the NYC-based chain still knows how to pay its respects to a reigning regional hero. Next time you bite into a hot dog from Shake Shack, you can thank Chicago for its contribution.