'We Go Through Several Bags A Week' — Customers Love This Walmart Pasta

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A quick pasta meal works on any night of the week, and if you're on the hunt for something new, there's one pasta product you can snag at Walmart that comes highly recommended by online reviewers. The twist is that it doesn't live in the dry pasta aisle — you can pick it up in the frozen section. This would be the Herb Cheese Ravioli from Bettergoods (one of Walmart's house brands, and different from Great Value), which Walmart shoppers have mentioned is something they purchase on a regular basis.

One reviewer on Walmart's website wrote, "These are so good. We go through several bags a week. They pair perfectly with Alfredo sauce. I was surprised about the herb flavor. It really packs a punch." Others noted that it's even good for picky eaters. "This is so much better than plain ole cheese ravioli," explained one commenter. "I use it when I make Tuscan pasta. My husband use to grudgingly eat it before I found these ravioli. Now we both look forward to it." Each package contains 18 ounces of pasta and costs just shy of $5.50, though prices may vary, depending on your local Walmart.