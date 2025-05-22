The Foolproof Way To Tell When Ravioli Are Cooked

Ravioli are first-round contenders when considering the most beloved Italian dishes. The compact bundles of pasta, filling, and sauce strike a just-right balance of flavors and textures in each delectable bite. That's why it's so disappointing when ravioli is overcooked and mushy, or the pasta is still raw from not boiling long enough. Recipe developer and Pinch and Swirl food blogger, Marissa Stevens, spoke to The Takeout about how to tell when your ravioli are perfectly cooked.

"Lift one gently with a slotted spoon and press the edge with your fingers or the back of a spoon," she explained to us. "If it still feels stiff or doughy, it's not quite ready. The pasta should feel just tender and have a little give." She continued, "If you're still unsure, you can bite a corner of the edge to check the texture." It should be al dente, with a little resistance to it. When the pasta is underdone, Stevens said, "It tastes starchy and slightly chalky, especially in the center. Texture-wise, it feels tight or overly firm when you bite in — like it hasn't quite opened up yet."

What about the rule that ravioli are ready once they float? Stevens explained: "Floating means the filling is warming and releasing steam, but it doesn't guarantee the pasta is fully cooked. I use it as a signal to start checking, not a final verdict." Cooking time will vary depending on whether the ravioli are fresh or frozen, and their size. The thickness of the dough (There is an ideal thinness for homemade ravioli dough) also plays a role.