Just How Thin Should You Be Rolling Out Ravioli Dough?
Making homemade pasta is something everyone should try no matter their skill level. It requires minimal ingredients, is a fun activity, and the more you make fresh pasta, the more you learn. Of course, it makes sense to start with something fairly simple like homemade gnocchi (which can be made without using eggs), but ravioli is also a great type of pasta to make from scratch. Even in a tiny kitchen, making ravioli is possible, but you have to know just how thin this pasta needs to be.
In an interview, Matteo Ronzio, co-owner of Real Italian Gusto, gave us some expert advice on how to roll ravioli out like a pro. He said, "If you don't have a machine, hold the dough up to a light and if you can see your hand through it, the dough is thin enough. Ideally, the dough should be paper-thin, about ⅛-inch thick." Ronzio mentioned that a common mistake people make is not rolling their ravioli dough thin enough as they're worried about it tearing. But, he warned that overly thick dough can lead to pasta that's "chewy, too dense, and unevenly cooked."
The best tools for making ravioli
Matteo Ronzio told us, "A pasta machine is the most effective tool for rolling out thin, even sheets of ravioli dough, as it allows you to adjust the thickness for a perfect, paper-thin result." Happily, pasta machines aren't too expensive. For example, this Elabo Stainless Steel Pasta Machine is priced well below $35. Of course, it might not be worth investing even this small amount of money if you're not making pasta frequently, which is why using a rolling pin and holding the dough up to the light is a great alternative. Ronzio also recommended using a ravioli cutter (although you can cut ravioli without a ravioli cutter) and a stamp, as these tools improve both the cook's efficiency and the pasta's uniformity.
If you don't have these on hand, there are plenty of other tools you can use. A pizza cutter or a sharp knife can be used to cut the dough into its classic square shape, or you can use a glass and a fork to make half-moon ravioli. To do this, press the glass into the dough to create a circular shape, add the filling, and fold the dough over to make a half circle. Then, all you have to do is crimp the edges closed using a fork. Who knew you could make ravioli like a pro using such basic tools!