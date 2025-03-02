Just How Thin Should You Be Rolling Out Ravioli Dough?

Making homemade pasta is something everyone should try no matter their skill level. It requires minimal ingredients, is a fun activity, and the more you make fresh pasta, the more you learn. Of course, it makes sense to start with something fairly simple like homemade gnocchi (which can be made without using eggs), but ravioli is also a great type of pasta to make from scratch. Even in a tiny kitchen, making ravioli is possible, but you have to know just how thin this pasta needs to be.

In an interview, Matteo Ronzio, co-owner of Real Italian Gusto, gave us some expert advice on how to roll ravioli out like a pro. He said, "If you don't have a machine, hold the dough up to a light and if you can see your hand through it, the dough is thin enough. Ideally, the dough should be paper-thin, about ⅛-inch thick." Ronzio mentioned that a common mistake people make is not rolling their ravioli dough thin enough as they're worried about it tearing. But, he warned that overly thick dough can lead to pasta that's "chewy, too dense, and unevenly cooked."