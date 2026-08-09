One Of The Best Grocery Store BBQ Sauces Can Be Found At Dollar Tree For Just $1.50

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A backyard cookout isn't complete without a sweet and saucy condiment, but you don't have to reach for the highest-rated barbecue sauces you've probably never heard of to get the job done. Budget barbecue sauces you find at the grocery store do just fine — and sometimes you can find the same brands for less money at Dollar Tree. One of those Dollar Tree deals is Kraft Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce and Dip, a condiment sold in 18-ounce bottles for only $1.50 each. The same size product generally costs $1.98 from other stores.

Kraft has a whole line of barbecue sauces that are thick and flavorful. Some folks compare the taste. to Sweet Baby Ray's, though the company behind Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce is Ken's, not Kraft. Kraft's Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce is one of the brand's sweeter varieties. It's smoky instead of spicy, made with tomato puree, vinegar, molasses, real brown sugar, and high fructose corn syrup. Fans of Kraft's barbecue sauce find it to be one of those dollar store hidden gems that'll make a delicious meal for less, and you can use it in all kinds of ways.