One Of The Best Grocery Store BBQ Sauces Can Be Found At Dollar Tree For Just $1.50
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A backyard cookout isn't complete without a sweet and saucy condiment, but you don't have to reach for the highest-rated barbecue sauces you've probably never heard of to get the job done. Budget barbecue sauces you find at the grocery store do just fine — and sometimes you can find the same brands for less money at Dollar Tree. One of those Dollar Tree deals is Kraft Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce and Dip, a condiment sold in 18-ounce bottles for only $1.50 each. The same size product generally costs $1.98 from other stores.
Kraft has a whole line of barbecue sauces that are thick and flavorful. Some folks compare the taste. to Sweet Baby Ray's, though the company behind Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce is Ken's, not Kraft. Kraft's Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce is one of the brand's sweeter varieties. It's smoky instead of spicy, made with tomato puree, vinegar, molasses, real brown sugar, and high fructose corn syrup. Fans of Kraft's barbecue sauce find it to be one of those dollar store hidden gems that'll make a delicious meal for less, and you can use it in all kinds of ways.
Customers use this inexpensive BBQ sauce for everything
Kraft's Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce can be a marinade, a dipping sauce, or a grilling glaze. This sweet, savory sauce is also an amazing caramelizing agent because of its high sugar content. Dollar Tree customers say it has become a staple condiment for both the grill and the kitchen. It's also a tried-and-true budget hack for anyone who has growing kids or big appetites in the house. "[My] teenager uses it for a dipping sauce for almost everything (fries, mozzarella sticks, bosco sticks, cheese curds) and on her burgers so it's a staple in my pantry and fridge," writes one shopper.
Use Kraft's Slow-Simmered Sweet Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce and Dip to enhance the flavors of sides like baked beans and barbecue-adjacent dishes like sloppy Joe's. It'll add even more flavor to a barbecue chicken sandwich and create crave-worthy flavor in meatballs. It also deepens the profile of many slow cooker barbecue recipes. Some customers even use it as a base for their own homemade barbecue sauce, mixing it with other brands for something new.