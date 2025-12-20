The Company Behind Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Is Better Known For Its Salad Dressing
If you've ever barbecued at home, or even if you like a smoky kick on burgers or sandwiches, you're probably familiar with Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce. The brand landed among The Takeout's favorite barbecue sauces, and as one of America's best-sellers (Let's not forget Mark Zuckerberg's love affair with Sweet Baby Ray's), it's wildly popular as everything from a meatloaf glaze to a burger topping. But while the company that owns the brand is a giant in the world of condiments, barbecue sauce isn't its signature product. Sweet Baby Ray's is owned by Ken's Foods, Inc., which is better known for its extensive range of iconic Ken's Steak House salad dressings.
While the barbecue sauce is owned by Ken's Foods today, it wasn't always. Sweet Baby Ray's was developed using store-bought Tabasco as a contest entry in the 1980s, by Larry Raymond, and named for his brother David's school basketball nickname. It was purchased by Ken's in the 2000s, to join the family of brands which specializes in sauces and marinades — including over 60 varieties of salad dressings under the Ken's Steak House name.
Use Ken's as more than just a condiment
If you love Sweet Baby Ray's, you may already be aware of how great it can be in different dishes — not only as a topping or a dipping sauce, but as a flavorful ingredient. The tangy, smoky sauce can be used to enliven homemade chili, as a marinade for chicken, or even to give an extra kick to a tater tot casserole. But did you know that Ken's Steak House salad dressings can also be just as versatile?
The difference between a salad dressing and a sauce is mostly just a matter of perception. Using salad dressings as marinades for meat has been a popular hack for home cooks for many years. But you can also use the dressings in other ways — some of them being similar to marinating — like glazing carrots in honey mustard dressing before roasting them. Other techniques may be less obvious, like adding sweet Vidalia onion dressing to the meat for pulled pork sandwiches; or stewing beef with Italian dressing and using the results to fill taco cups. However you like to use your barbecue sauce or salad dressing, Ken's Foods has just the flavor for you.