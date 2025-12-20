The Company Behind Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce Is Better Known For Its Salad Dressing

If you've ever barbecued at home, or even if you like a smoky kick on burgers or sandwiches, you're probably familiar with Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce. The brand landed among The Takeout's favorite barbecue sauces, and as one of America's best-sellers (Let's not forget Mark Zuckerberg's love affair with Sweet Baby Ray's), it's wildly popular as everything from a meatloaf glaze to a burger topping. But while the company that owns the brand is a giant in the world of condiments, barbecue sauce isn't its signature product. Sweet Baby Ray's is owned by Ken's Foods, Inc., which is better known for its extensive range of iconic Ken's Steak House salad dressings.

While the barbecue sauce is owned by Ken's Foods today, it wasn't always. Sweet Baby Ray's was developed using store-bought Tabasco as a contest entry in the 1980s, by Larry Raymond, and named for his brother David's school basketball nickname. It was purchased by Ken's in the 2000s, to join the family of brands which specializes in sauces and marinades — including over 60 varieties of salad dressings under the Ken's Steak House name.