Cowboys Made Cheese Last As Long As Possible In The Old West — Here's How

If you ever find yourself worrying about common storage mistakes that could be ruining your cheese, know that you aren't that far from the cowboys of the Old West. Spending as much time on the dusty trail as they did, cowboys needed foods like cheese to last a long time. In fact, most of the staples real cowboys ate in the Old West were only staples because of how well they kept and the essential nutrients they provided. Cowboys were able to keep cheese in their diets by carrying only hard cheese coated in paraffin wax. Hard cheese has very little moisture and is very dense. The addition of paraffin wax on the outside ensures the cheese will last as long as possible.

Paraffin wax is a preservative made with vegetable oil and palm oil derivatives, and when coated over foods like fruits or cheese, it slows down the process of spoiling. The process of making hard cheese can take months and even years, but the harder the cheese, the longer it lasts, and extremely hard cheeses could last for months on the trail. Cowboys would add the cheese to other foods like beans and biscuits. Not only would this add flavor, but it provided fat, protein, and other necessary nutrients for the road. Making cheese last as long as possible isn't a priority for everyone now, but hard cheese has remained a staple ingredient for many households.