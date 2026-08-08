This Discontinued Chocolate Bar Rivaled KitKat In The '70s; Boomers Remember It Well

When you see a brand of snack from your childhood get discontinued, even one you didn't eat yourself, it can be pretty disorienting. If you never knew a world without Scooby-Doo fruit snacks, for example, seeing them disappear is a reminder that nothing is permanent — not you, your way of life, nor your favorite merchandise-driven franchise starring a talking dog. This is all to say that we understand why boomers get nostalgic over the discontinued Cadbury's Bar Six, a KitKat-like bar that was big in the 1970s but was eventually taken off the shelves.

You may know Cadbury as the British brand of chocolates you see sold in CVS (American production and distribution is done by Hershey, which is why they taste so much worse than the ones in Britain — in fact, they're our pick for the worst chocolate bar), but they offer more than just those pretty purple-wrapped candy bars. Once upon a time, they made Bar Six, a wafer chocolate bar enhanced with hazelnut cream (differentiating it from the similar KitKat bar, a comparison made more obvious by their matching orange wrappers). Bar Six never made it stateside (although it was sold in Canada), but boomers still recall it fondly. "Oh my god! My fave as a kid but nobody else has ever heard of it!" said one Redditor. Meanwhile, a post on Instagram claimed that it was "more opulent than a KitKat, and a bit more substantial." And who doesn't want an opulent candy bar?