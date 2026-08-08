Consumer Reports Says This Is The Absolute Best Grocery Store Chain In The Entire Midwest

Consumer Reports was founded in 1936 as an independent, non-profit organization aimed at helping consumers buy the best, safest products. Almost a century later, it's still a respected arbiter of quality thanks to its secret shoppers anonymously entering stores and buying products to make sure everything is on the up and up. So, when CR makes an evaluation about the best supermarket chain in a given area you can be sure it genuinely believes it's position to be true. With that in mind, it's worth applauding Heinen's (a supermarket chain located around Chicago and Cleveland) for topping the Consumer Report rankings for Midwestern grocery stores.

Founded in 1929 by one Joe Heinen, you may have heard about Heinen's from its decision to ditch Instacart. If you happen to live in the area, it's well worth checking out. Heinen's scored a terrific 89 out of 100 according to the Consumer Reports rubric. It received perfect scores in several categories, including the attentiveness of its employees, checkout speed, and the selection of healthy options. It also received top marks for the variety and quality of its meat and produce. The only category where it fell short was for its prices, which received a 2 out of 5. But hey, pobody's nerfect, right?