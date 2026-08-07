Is Self Checkout Actually Quicker Than The Cashiers?

Of course, it's not always a good idea to speak so broadly. There are cases where self-checkout genuinely is the quickest way to get in and out — usually when you don't have very many items to scan in the first place. But if you're doing some shopping for the week (while using these money-saving grocery tricks) you may be scanning for quite a while.

As one Redditor put it, "When I have $100 of groceries in my cart, I'm able to place the items on the belt and run my card information into the ATM while the Cashier scans and packs everything, and I'm out in about 3 minutes. When I have more than $100 of groceries and I go to self-checkout, it takes me forever to grab stuff from my cart, scan each item, and then bag it myself."

The question, then, is why self-checkout is praised as such a customer-friendly innovation when it puts the onus on them to do the job in the first place? You can probably guess the answer already: Because it saves the store money. It would seem any amount of inconvenience, even with an increased risk of shoplifting, is seen as a worthy price to pay for that end.