This AI Restaurant Trend Has Us Losing Our Appetites (Seriously, Stop)

The first and most obvious problem is the fact that the results are usually ugly as sin. At their very best, the logos are forgettable amalgamations of cartoony ClipArt and generic sans-serif font; at their worst, they look like those hideous mobile ads for video games that steal your credit card information. And the less said about the posters, the better: You will see burgers that look like they're made from rotten meat, dumplings that bring to mind slimy alien embryos, and chicken nuggets that resemble throw pillows knitted from human flesh.

If you know how AI works, this may not be surprising to you. Although it's called "artificial intelligence," it doesn't really know anything the way you or I might. Instead, it gathers huge amounts of data and puts it together in a way that will most probably satisfy your request. By nature, it can't create anything new, which is why even the most polished AI art looks so bland and derivative; and, because it doesn't actually know what chicken nuggets are (or about its Ivy League history), it's liable to make terrible mistakes.

So why use it? The answer is obvious: Because it's cheap, and because a lot of people may not notice or care. But that doesn't change the truth, which is that using AI to advertise a restaurant displays contempt for its customers. If you walk past one of these logos or posters on the street, the very first thing you know about the restaurant is its willingness to cut corners. It announces, "I can't be bothered to pay someone to do this properly, and I don't care who notices the difference." Some first impression, huh?