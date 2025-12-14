The Unexpected State That Produces The Most Rice In The US (2X More Than Any Other State)
Rice may be the most popular grain in the world, but when it comes to American cuisine, it's somewhat overshadowed. When the lyrics of "America the Beautiful" speak of "amber waves of grain," they're talking about wheat, not rice; Kansas is referred to as the "breadbasket of America," not the rice bowl. Still, rice has a long history in the United States, and America grows plenty of rice for domestic and international use, so it's not like it's slacking off. As for which state grows the most rice, the answer might surprise you. It's not California, Iowa, or any other agricultural powerhouse, but Arkansas — a state perhaps best known as the birthplace of U.S. president and noted enchilada lover Bill Clinton.
The Natural State produces 93.2 million hundredweights of rice a year, over twice as much as the second-place finisher, California. The Golden State produces 44.8 million CWT a year, with over 498,000 acres of land devoted to the crop — well behind Arkansas' 1.156 million acres (but impressive nonetheless). The other major rice-producing states are Louisiana (whose Cajun cuisine, including the classic dish jambalaya, famously makes use of rice), Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. Together, these six states produce twenty billion pounds of rice.
Arkansas is ideal for rice growing
So what makes Arkansas, as well as other states in the so-called "Rice Belt" like Mississippi and Louisiana, ideal for rice growing? Well, there are two things rice loves: warm temperatures and water. (In fact, it's a semi-aquatic crop.) The South, with its warm, humid climate, is just right for rice production — to say nothing of the Mississippi River, which provides crucial irrigation for many kinds of crops, including rice.
But why is Arkansas the nation's leading rice producer (and by such a commanding margin)? It has to do with the efforts of one William H. Fuller, a farmer looking for the state's next cash crop. A hunting trip in 1896 brought him to Louisiana, where he got a look at the state's prosperous rice farms and was convinced to bring the crop back to his home state. Almost 150 years later, Arkansas is an absolute rice powerhouse — so every time you take a bite of perfectly fried rice, you may have Fuller to thank.