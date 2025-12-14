The Unexpected State That Produces The Most Rice In The US (2X More Than Any Other State)

Rice may be the most popular grain in the world, but when it comes to American cuisine, it's somewhat overshadowed. When the lyrics of "America the Beautiful" speak of "amber waves of grain," they're talking about wheat, not rice; Kansas is referred to as the "breadbasket of America," not the rice bowl. Still, rice has a long history in the United States, and America grows plenty of rice for domestic and international use, so it's not like it's slacking off. As for which state grows the most rice, the answer might surprise you. It's not California, Iowa, or any other agricultural powerhouse, but Arkansas — a state perhaps best known as the birthplace of U.S. president and noted enchilada lover Bill Clinton.

The Natural State produces 93.2 million hundredweights of rice a year, over twice as much as the second-place finisher, California. The Golden State produces 44.8 million CWT a year, with over 498,000 acres of land devoted to the crop — well behind Arkansas' 1.156 million acres (but impressive nonetheless). The other major rice-producing states are Louisiana (whose Cajun cuisine, including the classic dish jambalaya, famously makes use of rice), Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. Together, these six states produce twenty billion pounds of rice.