The Very First Candy Haribo Ever Made Dates Back To The 1920s

Haribo has become synonymous with gummy candy. If it's chewy, stretchy, gelatinous, cute, and brightly colored, there's a good chance that it's probably made by Haribo. But the company's history hasn't only been about gummy bears and gummy peaches and Sour Stretchers.

In 1920, candymaker Hans Riegel Sr. started a new candy company out of his home kitchen in Bonn, Germany. He named it Haribo (H-a for Hans, r-i for Riegel, b-o for Bonn) and initially began making hard candies. But he found those faceless blobs of hardened sugar impersonal and generic, and wanted to give children a candy that they could relate to and make them happy. By 1922, he was working on something better: gummy candies in the shape of dancing bears, which were a common form of entertainment in Europe in those days.

This cuddle-worthy candy quickly caught on — not only for its sticky texture, but also due to the cuteness of those beloved bears. The bear shape was modified over the years from the original dancing variety to a more plump and less athletic form until the company settled on a more teddy bear-like candy, which was officially renamed "Goldbears" in 1960 (and is still used today). Haribo candies would make their debut in the United States in 1982.