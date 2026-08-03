Costco's New Biscuits Won't Have Some Customers Running To The Bakery: 'Looked Dryer Than The Desert'
If you're a Costco customer who's been afraid to patronize the bakery lately for fear of being trampled by hordes of shoppers running to the bakery to pick up items like the blueberry caramelized cheesecake or the new-in-July lemon raspberry fruit loaf, you can breathe a sigh of relief about the latest item to drop in that department. A Costco influencer gamely made a "yummy face" and did their darndest to make Costco's new buttermilk biscuits (priced at 10 for $6.99) look like "an actual dream come true," commenters weren't buying their schtick (or the biscuits, for that matter).
The influencer described the biscuits in typical laudatory terms: "buttery, fluffy, and they taste just like homemade!" One commenter, however, said they "looked dryer than the desert." Meanwhile another offered, "Them biscuits look dry enough to use as car tires." A third offered a graphic image we can't get out of our head: "Biscuits look like I can scrub my feet with them ... I'll pass!" (So will we.) Still another person shared skepticism about the artificial ingredients these biscuits may contain, while someone else noted that biscuits are easy enough to make from scratch. A few commenters did echo the influencer's enthusiasm to a certain extent, but Costco's new buttermilk biscuits don't seem like they'll be triggering a stampede anytime soon.
Dry biscuits still have their uses
Even if the biscuits really are as dry as they look, that might not be such a bad thing depending on how you plan to use them. One person clapped back against the complaints of dryness, saying: "If your biscuits are super moist, you ain't eating a biscuit." It's true that moist biscuits might not be the best choice if you plan to smother them in a wet topping like sausage gravy (or chocolate gravy, Appalachian-style). These Costco biscuits might be perfect for this purpose, although maybe don't do like the Instagram user who gushed, "I see biscuits and gravy in my furniture!" (If this misfortune should befall you, try using dish soap and water to get the stains out.)
Dry biscuits might be preferable for strawberry shortcake if you're making it with extra-juicy berries and heaps of whipped cream since a drier biscuit will take longer to grow soggy. Dry biscuits can also form the base of a breakfast casserole or be put to use in bread pudding, but you could also layer them with fruit filling to make a quick and easy cobbler. With these possible uses in mind, you might feel safer taking a flier on those Costco buttermilk biscuits. Even if they're as dry as they look, they should still be edible with a little tweaking. Failing that, you can always take a tip from the foot-scrubbing Instagrammer and use them as edible loofahs.