Costco's New Biscuits Won't Have Some Customers Running To The Bakery: 'Looked Dryer Than The Desert'

If you're a Costco customer who's been afraid to patronize the bakery lately for fear of being trampled by hordes of shoppers running to the bakery to pick up items like the blueberry caramelized cheesecake or the new-in-July lemon raspberry fruit loaf, you can breathe a sigh of relief about the latest item to drop in that department. A Costco influencer gamely made a "yummy face" and did their darndest to make Costco's new buttermilk biscuits (priced at 10 for $6.99) look like "an actual dream come true," commenters weren't buying their schtick (or the biscuits, for that matter).

The influencer described the biscuits in typical laudatory terms: "buttery, fluffy, and they taste just like homemade!" One commenter, however, said they "looked dryer than the desert." Meanwhile another offered, "Them biscuits look dry enough to use as car tires." A third offered a graphic image we can't get out of our head: "Biscuits look like I can scrub my feet with them ... I'll pass!" (So will we.) Still another person shared skepticism about the artificial ingredients these biscuits may contain, while someone else noted that biscuits are easy enough to make from scratch. A few commenters did echo the influencer's enthusiasm to a certain extent, but Costco's new buttermilk biscuits don't seem like they'll be triggering a stampede anytime soon.