The Best Use For Leftover Texas Roadhouse Bread Is A Breakfast Classic

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Aside from the decadent honey cinnamon butter, what makes Texas Roadhouse bread rolls so good is the fact they're complimentary, meaning you can have as many as you want when you dine at the restaurant. Unfortunately, you do have to purchase them if you want them boxed for takeaway. Once at home, these rolls are delicious enough to eat straight from the bag the next day. Just reheat the iconic rolls for first-day fluffiness, provided you stored them properly. However, if you still have leftover Texas Roadhouse bread lying around, consider turning the baked dough into a breakfast classic — French toast.

The soft, pillowy texture of the bread rolls makes them a good candidate for this dish. Soak them in a rich egg custard and they'll absorb the mixture while still holding shape, resulting in slices that are crisp and golden on the outside yet soft and tender in the middle. For an even bigger flavor boost, be sure to ask for an extra container or tub of the restaurant chain's signature honey cinnamon butter. Melt a spoonful into the skillet while cooking or spread it over the finished French toast to guarantee a sweet, buttery layer that will go perfectly well with other toppings, such as maple syrup, powdered sugar, fresh berries, or chopped pecans. Repurposing the chain's bread rolls this way will have you enjoying restaurant-worthy breakfast each time.