The Best Use For Leftover Texas Roadhouse Bread Is A Breakfast Classic
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Aside from the decadent honey cinnamon butter, what makes Texas Roadhouse bread rolls so good is the fact they're complimentary, meaning you can have as many as you want when you dine at the restaurant. Unfortunately, you do have to purchase them if you want them boxed for takeaway. Once at home, these rolls are delicious enough to eat straight from the bag the next day. Just reheat the iconic rolls for first-day fluffiness, provided you stored them properly. However, if you still have leftover Texas Roadhouse bread lying around, consider turning the baked dough into a breakfast classic — French toast.
The soft, pillowy texture of the bread rolls makes them a good candidate for this dish. Soak them in a rich egg custard and they'll absorb the mixture while still holding shape, resulting in slices that are crisp and golden on the outside yet soft and tender in the middle. For an even bigger flavor boost, be sure to ask for an extra container or tub of the restaurant chain's signature honey cinnamon butter. Melt a spoonful into the skillet while cooking or spread it over the finished French toast to guarantee a sweet, buttery layer that will go perfectly well with other toppings, such as maple syrup, powdered sugar, fresh berries, or chopped pecans. Repurposing the chain's bread rolls this way will have you enjoying restaurant-worthy breakfast each time.
Where to get Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter spread
Texas Roadhouse's bread rolls may not be the absolute best bread for elevated French toast (that honor belongs to King's Hawaiian Bread), but the restaurant chain's famous rolls make an exceptionally delicious version of this breakfast classic. Much of this comes down to one signature ingredient, which is the chain's honey cinnamon butter. Each basket of warm, freshly baked bread rolls is slathered with this whipped spread, so you get a comforting blend of sweet and savory flavors with each bite. The richness of the butter and the cinnamon spice become even more pronounced when the rolls are turned into French toast, especially when more cinnamon butter is added at the end.
If you have no leftover Texas Roadhouse rolls, you can recreate the flavor profile using the chain's famous spread. Texas Roadhouse Honey Cinnamon Whipped Buttery Spread is available for sale at Walmart and a few other grocers. Keeping one in the refrigerator will make it easy for you to give any loaf of bread the same warm, comforting flavor that the chain's signature rolls are famous for. In the morning, simply spread it on thick slices of French toast made with brioche, challah, or Texas toast and enjoy.