5 Value Menu Items That Punch Well Above Their Weight In 2026

With food prices going nowhere but up we're in a refreshed era of value menus, but things have changed and the big players might not be the restaurants you'd expect. We all remember McDonald's Dollar Menu, for example. It was the pinnacle of value in the early 2000s. The height of luxury, even. You could get a cheeseburger and a milkshake with your lunch money with enough leftover for a clandestine bag of candy and full sugar Coke. Today, it's long gone, replaced with the McValue Menu, which is not nearly as affordable. With other fast food spots making similar changes, the era of the dollar menu is over. And yet, it's not all doom and gloom. There are new value menus out there, and many of them offer full meals for under $10.00.

We've already written a roundup of a few of the best fast food value menus, but I decided to dig a little deeper. Here are five menu items from major chains that truly punch above their weight with both deliciousness and bang for your buck. It's not always obvious that these value menus are in fact value menus from their names alone so I've also tried to explain the various deals at these popular restaurants. If you're looking to save some cash the next time you're grabbing a quick bite out, remember to look at all the combos, limited time offers, and mini menus as there are often great deals tucked away in there.